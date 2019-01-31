Red Dead Redemption 2 Discounted in India for the First Time

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and Xbox One gets its first official discount for India. The open-world Wild West game has held its price since launch with an MRP of Rs.3,999, some times selling even higher. Now, Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available for Rs. 3,599 until February 13. The new price for Red Dead Redemption 2 is up on specialist retailer Games The Shop and should be on other sites such as Amazon and Flipkart. Local game stores would also be selling the game at this new price soon enough.

While a 10 percent discount may seem minimal for some, it's a solid deal for anyone looking to jump in and see what the fuss is about Rockstar Games latest title after the classic GTA V. Red Dead Redemption 2 has so far sold 17 million copies worldwide, selling more copies in 8 days than Red Dead Redemption 1 had sold in 8 years.

And no, this Red Dead Redemption 2 discount is not for the Special or Ultimate variants, both of which sold out during the pre-order period itself. Rather it's for the standard edition of the game. Here's what you get with it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 standard edition - what's in the box

Red Dead Redemption 2 on two discs

A map which seems to double up as a poster, much like past Rockstar Games releases

A leaflet with a DLC code

Considering the game has a close to 100GB download size, buying it on disc is the best way forward and the new price makes it worth considering particularly if you missed out on the game at launch.

