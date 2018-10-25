Red Dead Redemption 2 Day One Patch Size Revealed

With less than a day left for release, Rockstar Games has revealed the day one patch size for Red Dead Redemption 2. It will be 3.3GB on PS4 and 3.2GB for Xbox One players, except in Japan where it's slightly smaller for some reason, at 3.02GB and 2.9GB respectively. To verify the update is successful, look for build version 1116.8 in Red Dead Redemption 2's settings menu in the lower left-hand corner.

“The Day One Title Update includes a range of across-the-board improvements and bug fixes for optimal performance,” Rockstar Games told gaming website VG247. “We strongly recommend making sure you have downloaded the Title Update before launching the game, to ensure the best possible gameplay experience.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 will unlock at 12:00am IST on October 26 in India on Xbox One. An unlock time for PS4 is not known. The game isn't having the best of roll-outs in the country, with Paytm pre-orders being cancelled due to a “technical glitch” apparently.

Rockstar Games has also given distributors in India “special instructions” to ship the game on release date only. Red Dead Redemption 2's India distributor is E-xpress and its warehouse is based in Mumbai. What this means is, unless you reside in Mumbai, you may not get the game on time.

As the game is out on a Friday, those outside of Mumbai may get it on Saturday or Monday at the earliest. It doesn't help matters that E-xpress' own game store, Games The Shop has Red Dead Redemption 2 listed for shipping on release day alone. When contacted by Gadgets 360 about this, a representative for E-xpress replied with "no comment".

