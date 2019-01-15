NDTV Gadgets360.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 Creator Sues Pinkerton Following Royalties Demand

, 15 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Red Dead Redemption 2 Creator Sues Pinkerton Following Royalties Demand

Highlights

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 shipped 17 million units in its first fortnight
  • Take-Two received a cease-and-desist two months after the game was out
  • Pinkerton demanded a lump sum or ongoing royalties

Red Dead Redemption 2 publisher Take-Two has sued security company Pinkerton following its demand for royalties for the use of its name in the game. In December, Pinkerton sent a cease-and-desist order to Take-Two. This was almost two months after Red Dead Redemption 2's release date. The company wanted Take-Two to pay a lump sum or ongoing royalties claiming that Red Dead Redemption 2 was using the "goodwill" associated with Pinkerton to create a perception that it was developed by or affiliated with Pinkerton.

Take-Two has sued the company, claiming its use of the name falls under fair use. Red Dead Redemption 2's antagonists include Andrew Milton and Edgar Ross, two Pinkerton agents. The publisher stated that Red Dead Redemption 2 is protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time a piece of fiction references Pinkerton. Take-Two's own BioShock Infinite features a protagonist who used to work for the company. Take-Two believes Pinkerton is trying to profit from Red Dead Redemption 2's success. The game shipped over 17 million units in the first two weeks of its release.

"Historical fiction— television, movies, plays, books, and games — would suffer greatly if trademark claims like [Pinkerton's] could even possibly succeed," Take-Two claimed (via The Verge). “[Pinkerton] cannot use trademark law to own the past."

For what it's worth, Red Dead Redemption 2 is as opulent a game as it gets with a beautiful game world that's brimming with detail although the story takes forever to get going. Pity then that the online aspects of the game mimic predatory micro-transaction business models that would make Star Wars Battlefront 2 in its early days seem fair, taking a whole lot of community outrage to fix. Although Red Dead Online is still in beta, hopefully its monetisation model becomes a lot more fairer to its players.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Red Dead Redemption 2, Pinkerton, Take Two, Rockstar Games
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Facebook Testing Way to Share Events With Friends in Stories
Pricee
Red Dead Redemption 2 Creator Sues Pinkerton Following Royalties Demand
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A71
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Aimed to Sell 1 Million Units in January, Says Xiaomi
  2. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  3. TRAI Reminds Consumers They Can Pick A-La-Carte Channels for Base Pack
  4. Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi S2, Mi 6X to Get Android Pie Update Soon
  5. Mi TV 4X Pro 55, Mi TV 4A Pro 43 to Go on Sale for the First Time Today
  6. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy M20 Specifications, Features Tipped in New Leaks
  8. Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector 4K With 150-Inch Virtual Screen Launched
  9. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Map Leaked
  10. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 Models Now Getting Android Pie in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.