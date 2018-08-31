Rockstar Games has announced a series of limited-edition collectibles – in other words, merchandise – for its upcoming game Red Dead Redemption 2 called the “Outlaw Essentials Collection”. It includes t-shirts, cases for iPhone and iPad, 3D puzzles, candles, USB chargers, bottle openers, keychains, and stickers among other things. No pricing information has been provided but Rockstar says they will be available for pre-order soon from Rockstar Warehouse, GameStop, and other retailers in the US. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the publisher on availability in India.
Here is the complete list of Red Dead Redemption 2 collectibles:
Bottle Opener
Brass Zippo Lighter
Collapsible Shot Glass
Domino Set
Dynamite USB Charger
Engraved Match Box Slipcase
Barrel Candle by Joya
Dynamite Candle by Joya
Glass Candle by Joya
Leather iPad Case – designed to fit iPad Pro 9.7” and iPad Air 2
Leather iPhone Cases – designed for iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus and X
Leather Valet Tray
Linocut Rockstar Games Logo Tee - Black on Red
Linocut Rockstar Games Logo Tee - Red on Black
Metal Earth Maxim Gun 3D Puzzle
Metal Earth Sawed-Off Shotgun 3D Puzzle
Metal Earth Train 3D Puzzle
Outlaws for Life T-Shirt - Red on Black
Outlaws for Life T-Shirt - White on Red
Red Dead Redemption 2 Logo T-Shirt - Red on Black
Red Dead Redemption 2 Logo T-Shirt - White on Red
Redemption T-Shirt - Red on Black
Redemption T-Shirt - White on Red
Rockstar Games Logo Keychain – available in Red on Black and Black on Red.
Rockstar Games T-Shirt - White on Red
Rockstar Logo Stickers
Vintage Rockstar Logo T-Shirt - Black on Grey
Pendleton Blanket “The blanket features key members of the Van der Linde gang riding out on a red background with stylish striped detailing. 68″ x 39″. Felt bound. Unnapped. 82% pure virgin wool/ 18% cotton.”
Pin Set “Four-part engraved pin set fashioned from solid metal, each with an easy-to-use fastener. Features one Rockstar Games logo in red on black pin, one Rockstar Games logo in black on red pin, a Red Dead Redemption 2 logo pin, and an ‘Outlaws for Life’ pin.”
Vintage Rockstar Glass Decoupage Trays by John Derian Co. “Featuring either the vintage Rockstar Games design or a Wheeler, Rawson and Co. catalogue page design cut and collaged onto handblown glass. Available in 6″ x 9″ and 4″ x 6″ sizes.”
