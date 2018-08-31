NDTV Gadgets360.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 Limited-Edition Collectibles Announced

, 31 August 2018
Red Dead Redemption 2 Limited-Edition Collectibles Announced

Rockstar Games has announced a series of limited-edition collectibles – in other words, merchandise – for its upcoming game Red Dead Redemption 2 called the “Outlaw Essentials Collection”. It includes t-shirts, cases for iPhone and iPad, 3D puzzles, candles, USB chargers, bottle openers, keychains, and stickers among other things. No pricing information has been provided but Rockstar says they will be available for pre-order soon from Rockstar Warehouse, GameStop, and other retailers in the US. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the publisher on availability in India.

Here is the complete list of Red Dead Redemption 2 collectibles:

  • Bottle Opener
  • Brass Zippo Lighter
  • Collapsible Shot Glass
  • Domino Set
  • Dynamite USB Charger
  • Engraved Match Box Slipcase
  • Barrel Candle by Joya
  • Dynamite Candle by Joya
  • Glass Candle by Joya
  • Leather iPad Case – designed to fit iPad Pro 9.7” and iPad Air 2
  • Leather iPhone Cases – designed for iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus and X
  • Leather Valet Tray
  • Linocut Rockstar Games Logo Tee - Black on Red
  • Linocut Rockstar Games Logo Tee - Red on Black
  • Metal Earth Maxim Gun 3D Puzzle
  • Metal Earth Sawed-Off Shotgun 3D Puzzle
  • Metal Earth Train 3D Puzzle
  • Outlaws for Life T-Shirt - Red on Black
  • Outlaws for Life T-Shirt - White on Red
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 Logo T-Shirt - Red on Black
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 Logo T-Shirt - White on Red
  • Redemption T-Shirt - Red on Black
  • Redemption T-Shirt - White on Red
  • Rockstar Games Logo Keychain – available in Red on Black and Black on Red.
  • Rockstar Games T-Shirt - White on Red
  • Rockstar Logo Stickers
  • Vintage Rockstar Logo T-Shirt - Black on Grey
  • Pendleton Blanket
    “The blanket features key members of the Van der Linde gang riding out on a red background with stylish striped detailing. 68″ x 39″. Felt bound. Unnapped. 82% pure virgin wool/ 18% cotton.”
  • Pin Set
    “Four-part engraved pin set fashioned from solid metal, each with an easy-to-use fastener. Features one Rockstar Games logo in red on black pin, one Rockstar Games logo in black on red pin, a Red Dead Redemption 2 logo pin, and an ‘Outlaws for Life’ pin.”
  • Vintage Rockstar Glass Decoupage Trays by John Derian Co.
    “Featuring either the vintage Rockstar Games design or a Wheeler, Rawson and Co. catalogue page design cut and collaged onto handblown glass. Available in 6″ x 9″ and 4″ x 6″ sizes.”

Comments

Further reading: Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2, RDR 2, RDR2, Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 Limited-Edition Collectibles Announced
