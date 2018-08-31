Rockstar Games has announced a series of limited-edition collectibles – in other words, merchandise – for its upcoming game Red Dead Redemption 2 called the “Outlaw Essentials Collection”. It includes t-shirts, cases for iPhone and iPad, 3D puzzles, candles, USB chargers, bottle openers, keychains, and stickers among other things. No pricing information has been provided but Rockstar says they will be available for pre-order soon from Rockstar Warehouse, GameStop, and other retailers in the US. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the publisher on availability in India.

Here is the complete list of Red Dead Redemption 2 collectibles:

Bottle Opener

Brass Zippo Lighter

Collapsible Shot Glass

Domino Set

Dynamite USB Charger

Engraved Match Box Slipcase

Barrel Candle by Joya

Dynamite Candle by Joya

Glass Candle by Joya

Leather iPad Case – designed to fit iPad Pro 9.7” and iPad Air 2

Leather iPhone Cases – designed for iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus and X

Leather Valet Tray

Linocut Rockstar Games Logo Tee - Black on Red

Linocut Rockstar Games Logo Tee - Red on Black

Metal Earth Maxim Gun 3D Puzzle

Metal Earth Sawed-Off Shotgun 3D Puzzle

Metal Earth Train 3D Puzzle

Outlaws for Life T-Shirt - Red on Black

Outlaws for Life T-Shirt - White on Red

Red Dead Redemption 2 Logo T-Shirt - Red on Black

Red Dead Redemption 2 Logo T-Shirt - White on Red

Redemption T-Shirt - Red on Black

Redemption T-Shirt - White on Red

Rockstar Games Logo Keychain – available in Red on Black and Black on Red.

Rockstar Games T-Shirt - White on Red

Rockstar Logo Stickers

Vintage Rockstar Logo T-Shirt - Black on Grey

Pendleton Blanket

“The blanket features key members of the Van der Linde gang riding out on a red background with stylish striped detailing. 68″ x 39″. Felt bound. Unnapped. 82% pure virgin wool/ 18% cotton.”

Pin Set

“Four-part engraved pin set fashioned from solid metal, each with an easy-to-use fastener. Features one Rockstar Games logo in red on black pin, one Rockstar Games logo in black on red pin, a Red Dead Redemption 2 logo pin, and an ‘Outlaws for Life’ pin.”

Vintage Rockstar Glass Decoupage Trays by John Derian Co.

“Featuring either the vintage Rockstar Games design or a Wheeler, Rawson and Co. catalogue page design cut and collaged onto handblown glass. Available in 6″ x 9″ and 4″ x 6″ sizes.”

