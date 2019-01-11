Red Dead Online Gets a New Battle Royale Mode Called Gun Rush

Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode, Red Dead Online, has received a major update to its battle royale mode. Red Dead Online, which is currently in beta, now has a new mode called Gun Rush. This mode supports up to 32 players and will feel familiar for those who've been playing Fortnite or PUBG. You'll have to gather weapons and ammunition in the Gun Rush mode in Red Dead Online as you start with nothing. The play area keeps shrinking, and the last person standing wins. According to Rockstar Games, which is the developer of Red Dead Online, Gun Rush is available in Free-for-all and Team variations. This means that you can either team up with your friends or play solo in the battle royale mode.

Fortnite and PUBG have made the battle royale genre — where as many as 100 players are put on a constantly shrinking map and the last survivor wins — immensely popular, so much so that bigger developers have jumped in. Rockstar Games is one of these, thanks to Red Dead Online, and even Activision has this mode thanks to Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Blackout.

Earlier Red Dead Online had launched a mode called Make It Count, which was a different take on the battle royale genre. Players were allowed only guns and bows and the last person standing won the match. Gun Rush is a more conventional battle royale mode and is likely to be more popular because it's fast-paced. Make It Count's weaponry made games longer, even if the mode was fresh.

This basically confirms early Red Dead Redemption 2 leaks that had mentioned a battle royale mode. Those leaks had also mentioned a mode called Revive and Survive, which essentially would pit teams against each other and allow players to revive each other. The last team to survive wins. There was another mode called Money Grab mentioned in the leaks, and perhaps these modes will also make it to Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Online will be in beta for a few more months, according to Rockstar, so expect more changes to the game in the near future. Rockstar has announced that a few more changes including new missions, dynamic events, competitive modes, weapons, and more. The full list of upcoming features is below.

More updates are coming soon including new Races and Showdown Modes and new clothing and emotes, as well as some additional changes based on player feedback including: Daily Challenges: Tackle new challenges each day covering every aspect of the game, from sharpshooting to evading the law.

Law and Bounty Upgrades: Some changes are coming to the way the Law and Bounty systems work in Red Dead Online to reduce the enticements for griefing. Soon, players will get a bounty for committing crimes and will be incentivized to pay them off within an allotted time. Wait too long and bounty hunters from each of the states will track the player forcing them to either pay up or escape.

Parley Changes: We're making the Parley system easier to trigger so that you can avoid aggressive players more quickly. In addition, it will be easier to trigger Feuds, Posse Feuds and Leader Feuds to take on attacking players in structured competition.

Proximity-Based Player Blips: Player location blips will soon appear only over short distances, reducing the range at which you are visible to others, decreasing the likelihood of being targeted by another player across large areas. Down the line, we're also looking to introduce the ability to identify players who grief and kill indiscriminately with a progressively darkening blip that becomes more visible and at a longer range, so everyone in a session can identify potentially dangerous opponents at a glance and from a safe distance. We are working on lots of new content that we will be releasing this year. Just a few of the updates in the works are:

The Best Xbox One Games of 2018 All-new missions to build on your Story in A Land Of Opportunities – from previously established characters like Horley and Jessica LeClerk, and some new ones as well.

A range of Dynamic Events throughout the world

Lots of new competitive modes including new Showdown Modes and Races

Plus new weapons and clothing, and lots more that we're not quite ready to announce just yet…

Xbox One players can also now access the Red Chestnut Arabian Horse, Alligator Skin Ranch Cutter Saddle and the High Roller Double-Action Revolver in the Red Dead Online Beta.

