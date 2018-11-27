Red Dead Online Battle Royale Mode Is Called 'Make It Count': Report

Red Dead Online release date is November 30 for all owners of Red Dead Redemption 2 and while some of you may rush to get the Red Dead Online patch with a download size of 5.5GB, it appears that more information surrounding the many modes of Red Dead Online have been made public. Red Dead Online will have, as past leaks suggested, a battle royale mode. The Red Dead Online battle royale mode is called 'Make It Count' according to information datamined from the Rockstar Social Club site.

Unlike PUBG or Fortnite, Make It Count is limited to 32-players. Also limited is the number of weapons at your disposal while the game map shrinks. It's one of the few Red Dead online modes available at launch in a list that includes campaign-like missions related to new character Horley. These have you going into locales like Tumbleweed and Armadillo. Twitter user Illogical Mods (via Eurogamer) snagged these details via the Rockstar Social Club.

Red Dead Online Modes

Most Wanted

Make It Count

Name Your Weapon

Team Shootout

Hostile Territory

Open Races

As per documents pertaining to the game obtained by Trusted Reviews (which has now been taken down), the open-world Wild West game will sport substantial multiplayer options.

"It remains unknown whether battle royale will operate in similar fashion to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or Fortnite, but we wouldn't be surprised if Rockstar hopes to capitalise on the popularity of those two titles," wrote Trusted Reviews' Jordan King at the time.

Furthermore, the post sheds light on Red Dead Redemption 2's other modes such as Revive and Survive, and Money Grab.

"Revive and Survive pits two teams against each other as they try and stay alive. You'll have a limited amount of time to revive your teammates before they are eliminated. Finally, Money Grab features two teams fighting to procure bags of money in a central location. You're expected to collect and return them to your base as quickly as possible," the report continued.

It will be interesting to see how Red Dead Online will be received. Apparently Rockstar is having issues with ensuring demand for Red Dead Redemption 2 is met if the shortages for the game at stores both online and offline in India are any indication.

