NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme, Gameloft Announce Asphalt 8: Airborne Championship

, 01 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Realme, Gameloft Announce Asphalt 8: Airborne Championship

Highlights

  • This will take place from October 1 to October 5
  • The winner gets a Realme 2 Pro 8GB phone and Rs. 50,000
  • All participants will get in-game rewards for playing

Smartphone brand Realme is partnering with Gameloft for an Asphalt 8: Airborne championship in India, inventively labelled as the Realme Championship. Over the course of five days from October 1 to October 5, gamers across India will be able to participate in a limited time event to get the highest score in the popular racing game on Android or iOS. The winner gets Rs. 50,000 and a Realme 2 Pro 8GB phone while the runner-up gets Rs. 30,000 and a Realme 2 Pro 6GB phone. The third highest score in Asphalt 8: Airborne gets Rs. 20,000 and a Realme 2 Pro 4GB phone. All participants will get in-game rewards after completing the timed in-game event.

"Together with the newest technology of Realme, we are reaching to the gaming community through Realme Championship," said Francis Wong, Brand Director of Realme India in a prepared statement. "Realme Championship is a way to bridge the gap between console and mobile to promote mobile gaming with Gameloft."

"We are extremely delighted to work with Realme to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience to their users through the Realme Championship," said Nitin Goel, Country Manager, Indian-subcontinent, Gameloft in the same statement. "We are always working to create interesting events to enhance the gaming ecosystem and we truly believe that Realme 2 Pro is a best mid-range smartphone that will take mobile gaming to a next level."

Despite Asphalt 9: Legends being available for a few months now, it doesn't run too well on low and mid-range devices, giving Gameloft an opportunity to show off Asphalt 8: Airborne as a viable option instead. This isn't the only mobile gaming event in the country, with Tencent hosting its own PUBG Mobile tournament in collaboration with Oppo, it seems that now is as good a time as any to be gaming on your smartphone.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Minuscule notch
  • Plenty of storage and RAM
  • Bright and lively display
  • Face recognition is quick
  • Bad
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 2 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Realme, Realme 2 Pro, Asphalt 8, Asphalt 9, Gameloft
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Google Maps Gets New 'Commute' Tab, Streaming Music Integration, and More
Billion Capture Plus
Realme, Gameloft Announce Asphalt 8: Airborne Championship
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Rs. 181 Recharge Pack Offers 3GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
  2. Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 With 6-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy J6 Price in India Reportedly Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,490
  4. Huawei Y9 (2019) With 6.5-Inch Display, Four Cameras Launched
  5. Redmi Note 6 Pro Launch, iPhone XS and Galaxy A7 (2018) in India & More
  6. Everything You Can Expect From Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2018 Sale
  7. BSNL Offering a Free 1-Year Amazon Prime Subscription: How to Claim It
  8. Moto X4, Moto E5 Plus Price in India Slashed for 'Festive Season'
  9. MIUI 10 Update Now Rolling Out to Redmi 6A, Redmi 6: How to Install
  10. Nokia 7.1 Plus Expected to Launch in India on October 11
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.