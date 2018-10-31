NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Red Dead Redemption 2 Makes Record Opening Weekend Sales, Raking in Over $725 Million World Wide

Red Dead Redemption 2 Makes Record Opening Weekend Sales, Raking in Over $725 Million World Wide

, 31 October 2018
Red Dead Redemption 2 Makes Record Opening Weekend Sales, Raking in Over $725 Million World Wide

Highlights

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 is set in 1899
  • The game follows Arthur Morgan and his gang of outlaws
  • They fight their way across America following a botched robbery

Red Dead Redemption 2, the highly awaited Western adventure video-game, made over $725 million (roughly Rs. 5,300 crores) in worldwide retail sales during its opening weekend, driving shares of game developer Take-Two 12 percent higher on Tuesday.

Take-Two's Rockstar Games studio, best known for Grand Theft Auto, said its latest Red Dead title was the most pre-ordered full game ever on the PlayStation Network.

Red Dead Redemption 2, which launched to rave reviews last week, is set in 1899 and follows Arthur Morgan and his gang of outlaws as they fight their way across America following a botched robbery.

The launch of Red Dead, originally slated for the fall of 2017, has been delayed two times, and has hit Take-Two Interactive Software's financial projections and stock price.

Take-Two shares were last up 11.9 percent at $125.05 (roughly Rs. 9,200) in premarket trading on Tuesday.

"Rockstar has produced another massive entertainment hit, we're not surprised," said Mike Hickey, a financial analyst at Benchmark Co.

Red Dead has sold-in over 21 million units worldwide, including over 16 million units of its first installation, Take-Two said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

Further reading: RDR2, Red Dead Redemption 2, Take-Two
Red Dead Redemption 2 Makes Record Opening Weekend Sales, Raking in Over $725 Million World Wide
