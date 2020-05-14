Technology News
Gaming Firm Razer to Roll Out Mask Vending Machines in Singapore

Singapore last month made it mandatory to wear them in public and has distributed reusable masks.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 May 2020 11:05 IST
Gaming Firm Razer to Roll Out Mask Vending Machines in Singapore

Photo Credit: Razer via Reuters

Razer will double its production capacity to 10 million masks a month

Highlights
  • Razer will provide an initial five million masks free for citizens
  • Razer said it has tied up with Sunningdale Tech to double production
  • The company said it will initially deploy 20 machines

Gaming hardware maker Razer plans to dispense its locally produced masks in Singapore through a network of vending machines across the city-state, where it has become compulsory to wear them in public.

The company said it will initially deploy 20 machines at Frasers Property's malls and JustCo co-working centres around the business district by June 1 when Singapore is set to lift lockdown measures.

Razer, known for its gaming gear such as consoles and keyboards, is among a wave of companies that have modified or set up new factory lines to meet a surge in demand for medical products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it has tied up with Sunningdale Tech, a precision plastic manufacturer, to soon double its surgical mask production capacity to up to 10 million a month after setting up a manufacturing line in April in Singapore.

Singapore, which keeps a national stockpile of masks, last month made it mandatory to wear them in public and has distributed reusable masks.

Authorities have been looking for new sources of supply and developing local manufacturing capabilities for masks amid global shortages for medical protective equipment.

"Razer will continue our endeavours in supporting Singapore to be self-sufficient for face masks as a nation," said Min-Liang Tan, Razer's chief executive officer.

Razer will provide an initial five million masks free for citizens and residents aged 16 and over, after which they will be available for purchase.

The company will allocate the masks through its mobile wallet app, Razer Pay.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

Further reading: Coronavirus, Razer, COVID 19, Masks

