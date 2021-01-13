Razer has introduced a smart mask concept called Project Hazel at CES 2021. An N95-class face mask, Project Hazel is designed to have active ventilation and an auto-sterilisation function. It will have a low-light mode, comprising interior lights that automatically turn on when it is dark. The mask has a transparent design that will let others see your face when you speak, and a inbuilt mic-and-amplifier combo. Razer also introduced Project Brooklyn, a concept gaming chair that features a 60-inch rollout display.

The projects were introduced by Razer at CES 2021, which has gone virtual this year round owing to the ongoing pandemic and will go on till January 14. Although the projects are just prototypes right now and may not take off eventually, Razer has indeed brought some innovative concepts to the table.

Project Hazel smart mask features

Razer says that Project Hazel is a prototype of the “most intelligent mask ever created.” It focuses on five key areas – safe, social, sustainable, comfortable, and personalisation. The smart mask comes with a wireless charging case lined with a UV light interior that can kill bacteria and viruses as the mask charges. It also glows from red to green to indicate battery level.

The inbuilt mic and amplifier are to ensure that your speech isn't muffled when you have the smart mask on. Project Hazel offers 16.8 million colours and effects, and two customisable lighting zones with Razer Chroma RGB lighting. It can be custom-made to fit your face shape.

Project Hazel has active ventilation that Razer says brings in cool air that releases heat produced from exhaling, also preventing a build-up of CO2. The silicon guard sits around your face to prevent air leaking in. The mask itself won't touch or rest on your face, as per Razer. The smart mask is made from recycled plastic and is waterproof and scratch resistant. It has replaceable filters and ventilators.

Project Brooklyn gaming chair features

Project Brooklyn is a concept gaming chair that features a 60-inch rollout OLED display. Razer says that the chair is designed to “redefine the meaning of total immersion.” The company describes it as a gaming chair that transforms into a full-fledged entertainment rig, delivering next-gen immersion for PC and console gaming.

Project Brooklyn has a transformable table for PC and console gaming

The 60-inch rollout OLED display is stowed in the back and comes to the front at the touch of a button. The chair comes with a compact table tucked into its 4D armrests. It lets you switch between console gaming to PC gaming with a mouse and keyboard with ease. Project Brooklyn uses Razer Hypersense technology to provide near-zero latency. It is powered by Razer Chroma RGB lighting and can be personalised by choosing from 16.8 million colours on offer.

Project Brooklyn's leather-stitched seat has cushions that support your unique body shape, as per the company. The seat is backed by a robust carbon fibre body, designed to ensure perfect posture throughout gaming marathons.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.