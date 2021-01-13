Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Razer Unveils Project Hazel Smart Mask, Project Brooklyn Gaming Chair With 60 Inch Rollout Screen at CES 2021

Razer Unveils Project Hazel Smart Mask, Project Brooklyn Gaming Chair With 60-Inch Rollout Screen at CES 2021

Razer’s Project Hazel smart mask has a wireless charging case lined with a UV light interior that can kill bacteria and viruses.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 13 January 2021 15:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Razer Unveils Project Hazel Smart Mask, Project Brooklyn Gaming Chair With 60-Inch Rollout Screen at CES 2021

Razer’s Project Hazel offers 16.8 million colours and effects

Highlights
  • Project Hazel’s interior lights automatically turn on when it is dark
  • The smart mask has active ventilation and an auto-sterilisation function
  • Project Brooklyn’s 60-inch rollout OLED display is stowed in the back

Razer has introduced a smart mask concept called Project Hazel at CES 2021. An N95-class face mask, Project Hazel is designed to have active ventilation and an auto-sterilisation function. It will have a low-light mode, comprising interior lights that automatically turn on when it is dark. The mask has a transparent design that will let others see your face when you speak, and a inbuilt mic-and-amplifier combo. Razer also introduced Project Brooklyn, a concept gaming chair that features a 60-inch rollout display.

The projects were introduced by Razer at CES 2021, which has gone virtual this year round owing to the ongoing pandemic and will go on till January 14. Although the projects are just prototypes right now and may not take off eventually, Razer has indeed brought some innovative concepts to the table.

Project Hazel smart mask features

Razer says that Project Hazel is a prototype of the “most intelligent mask ever created.” It focuses on five key areas – safe, social, sustainable, comfortable, and personalisation. The smart mask comes with a wireless charging case lined with a UV light interior that can kill bacteria and viruses as the mask charges. It also glows from red to green to indicate battery level.

The inbuilt mic and amplifier are to ensure that your speech isn't muffled when you have the smart mask on. Project Hazel offers 16.8 million colours and effects, and two customisable lighting zones with Razer Chroma RGB lighting. It can be custom-made to fit your face shape.

Project Hazel has active ventilation that Razer says brings in cool air that releases heat produced from exhaling, also preventing a build-up of CO2. The silicon guard sits around your face to prevent air leaking in. The mask itself won't touch or rest on your face, as per Razer. The smart mask is made from recycled plastic and is waterproof and scratch resistant. It has replaceable filters and ventilators.

Project Brooklyn gaming chair features

Project Brooklyn is a concept gaming chair that features a 60-inch rollout OLED display. Razer says that the chair is designed to “redefine the meaning of total immersion.” The company describes it as a gaming chair that transforms into a full-fledged entertainment rig, delivering next-gen immersion for PC and console gaming.

project brooklyn razer project_brooklyn_razer

Project Brooklyn has a transformable table for PC and console gaming

The 60-inch rollout OLED display is stowed in the back and comes to the front at the touch of a button. The chair comes with a compact table tucked into its 4D armrests. It lets you switch between console gaming to PC gaming with a mouse and keyboard with ease. Project Brooklyn uses Razer Hypersense technology to provide near-zero latency. It is powered by Razer Chroma RGB lighting and can be personalised by choosing from 16.8 million colours on offer.

Project Brooklyn's leather-stitched seat has cushions that support your unique body shape, as per the company. The seat is backed by a robust carbon fibre body, designed to ensure perfect posture throughout gaming marathons.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Razer, Razer Smart Mask, Project Hazel Smart Mask, Razer Gaming Chair, Project Brooklyn Gaming Chair, CES 2021, CES
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Academy Formally Launched in India, Aims to Help Students Prepare for JEE Exams

Related Stories

Razer Unveils Project Hazel Smart Mask, Project Brooklyn Gaming Chair With 60-Inch Rollout Screen at CES 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. If You Build for India, You Build For World: Signal Co-Founder To NDTV
  2. Jio Fiber on Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index; BSNL, MTNL Disappoint
  3. Realme 100W Soundbar Review
  4. GeForce RTX 3060 Mid-Range GPU With Ray Tracing Launched: Price in India
  5. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
  6. WhatsApp Says ‘No Change’ in Data Sharing With Facebook for User Chats
  7. Oppo Enco X TWS Earphones to Launch in India on January 18
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on January 20
  10. Vivo Y12s Arrives in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Mobile App Downloads Hit 218 Billion, Consumer Spend Reaches $143 Billion in 2020: App Annie
  2. Jio Fiber on Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index; BSNL, MTNL Disappoint
  3. Apple Invests $100 Million to Back Entrepreneurs of Colour as Part of Racial Justice Effort
  4. Reserve Bank of India Forms Group to Evaluate Digital Lending
  5. Samsung Galaxy M02s Will Go on Sale Starting January 19, Amazon Listing Reveals
  6. Lenovo ThinkBook 13x i, ThinkBook 14p Gen 2, ThinkBook 16p Gen 2, ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i Laptops Launched at CES 2021
  7. Pinduoduo E-Commerce Firm Had Nearly 12-Hour Working Shifts on Daily Basis, Employee Says
  8. Oppo A93 5G Gets Listed on Telecom Site; Shows Specifications, Pricing Ahead of Possible Launch
  9. Google Backs Joe Biden’s Immigration Efforts, Will Cover Fees in Threatened DACA Programme
  10. Facebook Can Face Broader Watchdog Action, EU Court Adviser Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com