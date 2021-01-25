Technology News
  • Razer Naga X Gaming Mouse With 16 Programmable Buttons Launched, Aimed at MMO Gamers

Razer Naga X Gaming Mouse With 16 Programmable Buttons Launched, Aimed at MMO Gamers

Razer Naga X uses the second-generation Razer Optical Mouse Switch design.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 25 January 2021 18:07 IST
Razer Naga X Gaming Mouse With 16 Programmable Buttons Launched, Aimed at MMO Gamers

The Razer Naga X gaming mouse weighs 85 grams

Highlights
  • Razer Naga X gaming mouse is priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,800)
  • Razer Naga X has a right-handed ergonomic design
  • The gaming mouse features the Razer Chroma RGB lighting

Razer Naga X wired gaming mouse with 16 programmable buttons has been launched. The new mouse is targeted at massively multiplayer online (MMO) gamers and is recommended for those with medium-to-large hand sizes. Razer Naga X has a right-handed ergonomic design. It incorporates the Razer 5G Advanced Optical sensor for increased tracking accuracy and precision. Besides that, the gaming mouse also features Razer Chroma RGB lighting.

Razer Naga X price

The new gaming mouse by Razer is priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,800) in the US. The Razer Naga X can be purchased from the company's website. There's no information about its availability in India yet.

Razer Naga X features

As mentioned, the Razer Naga X gaming mouse has 16 programmable buttons. There are 12 action buttons, as well as buttons for the traditional left mouse click, right mouse click, zoom in and out, autorun, and DPI increase. The mouse uses Razer's second-generation Optical Mouse Switch design, which the company claims makes every click feel and sound more satisfying.

Razer Naga X wired gaming mouse weighs 85 grams, which the company says is 40 percent less than the Razer Naga Trinity. Razer recommends the gaming mouse for those with medium-to-large hand sizes and says that it is best-suited for those who favour palm or claw grip styles.

The Razer Speedflex Cable is woven for more flexibility and designed to produce minimal drag, as per the company. It says that gamers will be able to perform quicker swipes for tighter mouse control. Razer Naga X can store a single onboard memory profile that will include a user's custom DPI settings, button configurations, and more.

Users can also configure button mappings, macros, and lighting effects for the Razer Naga X by installing the Razer Synapse 3 device configurations software.

