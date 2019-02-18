Technology News

Razer Game Store Shut Down as Part of 'Realignment Plans'

, 18 February 2019
Highlights

  • The Razer Game Store will stop working from 2:30pm IST on February 28
  • It will be putting its efforts towards its Razer Gold virtual credits
  • Pre-orders made on games before the end of the month will be fulfilled

Peripherals, laptop, and smartphone maker Razer is shutting down its digital games store just a year after opening its doors. The reason for the company closing the Razer Game Store had to do with 'realignment plans'. The Razer Game Store will stop working from 2:30pm IST on February 28. It provided game discounts and offers on its peripherals. Interestingly, this won't be the end of cheap game deals from Razer. According to a post from the firm, it will be putting its efforts towards its Razer Gold virtual credits system.

"We regret to announce that Razer Game Store will cease operations on February 28, 2019 at 0100hrs Pacific Time as part of the company's realignment plans," a post from Razer reads. "It has been a privilege for us to recommend and deliver great digital game deals to you. We have been extremely fortunate to have you as part of our awesome community. Thank you for the support and making all this possible. 

We will be investing in other ways to deliver great content and introduce game promotions through Razer Gold, our virtual credits system. Do visit us there and stay tuned for more news."

Any pre-orders made on games before the end of the month will be fulfilled. Games purchased through the Razer Game Store were activated via platforms like Steam and Uplay through activation keys. Therefore, if you have redeemed your game keys on the Razer Game Store, they will work. Razer will also continue the Razer Gold and Razer Silver programs, two methods for customers to purchase games or get discounts on Razer hardware.

