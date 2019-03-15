Razer has launched a trio of new gaming accessories - the refreshed Razer BlackWidow keyboard, Razer Kraken headset, and the Razer Basilisk Essential gaming mouse. The three new gaming accessories from Razer are already up for grabs from the company's official website and are claimed to be budget offerings for value-conscious buyers, all the while bringing features from their higher-end siblings. The Razer BlackWidow keyboard, for instance, borrows the Razer Synapse 3 cloud-based customisation tool from the pricier Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard for tweaking aspects such as secondary function assignments.

Razer BlackWidow

The Razer BlackWidow gaming keyboard features the company's signature green mechanical switches and is claimed to offer a lifespan worth 80 million keystrokes. Razer claims that the BlackWidow employs the dual-side wall switch design and offers higher speed and accuracy with a minimal key wobble. Razer Chroma is onboard for per-key RGB lighting control with a colour palette of over 16.8 million colours. Moreover, the Hybrid onboard memory working in tandem with Razer's cloud allows users to create and save up to 5 different player profiles. Other key features of the refreshed Razer BlackWidow keyboard include N-key rollover with anti-ghosting, fully programmable macro key assignment, and the Razer Synapse 3 support. The Razer BlackWidow gaming keyboard has been priced at $119.99 (around Rs. 8,300) and is now available from Razer's official website.

Razer Basilisk Essential

The Razer Basilisk Essential borrows design elements from the original Razer Basilisk gaming mouse with a right-handed profile and rubberised side grips. It comes equipped with 7 programmable buttons which employ Razer's Mechanical mouse switches and are claimed to provide a lifespan of up to 20 million clicks. The Razer Basilisk has a 6,400DPI optical sensor and has support for Razer Synapse 3 with Chroma lighting effects. The Razer Basilisk Essential gaming mouse carries a price tag of $49.99 (around Rs. 3,400) and can now be purchased from Razer's official e-store.

Razer Kraken

The Razer Kraken gaming headset succeeds the Razer Kraken Pro V2 headset. The new gaming headset from Razer comes equipped with custom-tuned 50mm drivers with Neodymium magnets and offers in-line controls. To ensure maximum comfort, the headset features cooling-gel infused cushions with breathable fabric and eye-wear channels to ensure a better fit. The Razer Kraken features a retractable microphone that has been designed to amplify background noise reduction. The Razer Kraken gaming headset is priced at $79.99 (around Rs. 5,500) and can be purchased from the company's official website.