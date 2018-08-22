NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Rainbow Six Siege Operation Grim Sky Release Date, Operators, and Map: Everything You Need to Know

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Grim Sky Release Date, Operators, and Map: Everything You Need to Know

, 22 August 2018
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Grim Sky Release Date, Operators, and Map: Everything You Need to Know

Highlights

  • Operation Grim Sky comes with two new operators
  • It's available to play on the game's test servers for PC right now
  • It's out for all platforms in September

Tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege has seen a resurgence of late. Thanks to a steady stream of updates to fix the game's core issues at launch coupled with consistent content drops, it's become one of the more popular multiplayer games around. Operation Grim Sky builds on this. It's the new season of Rainbow Six Siege downloadable content featuring new playable characters or operators as they're known as well as a a rework of its Hereford map. Ubisoft has highlighted what you can expect when Operation Grim Sky is out.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Grim Sky release date

You can play Rainbow Six Siege Operation Grim Sky right now on PC as it's available on the game's test servers. There's no concrete release date outside of Ubisoft stating it will be available in September. If we go by past content drops, it's speculated to be September 3 or 4.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Grim Sky new operators

  • Clash: she brings an electrified riot shield to battle, being the first Rainbow Six Siege Defender to have a shield. Although many other first-person-shooters offer a variety of ‘champion’ or ‘hero’ choices, the specific role that Clash fulfils – her capability to dictate the pace of the game, baiting foes into making mistakes, slowing their movements and drawing their aggro – really underlines the developer's thought process on how Rainbow Six Siege's meta-game would evolve in the months to come.
  • Maverick: he carries a blow-torch with which to burn minuscule holes into soft walls, ceilings and floors, chiefly to peer through and gain intel before coordinating an attack. Maverick’s personality is described as "solemn, pensive, isolated, and analytical," the kinds of qualities expected of the people that would ideally play as him.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Grim Sky Hereford map
Although present in the game since 2015, Ubisoft has reworked the Hereford map with the help of the community. This World War 2-era industrial facility sports a red-brick exterior with an interior designed with the help of professional e-sports players. The interior of this Siege map has been tailored to ensure verticality (paying attention to above and below) plays a major role. Each floor looks and feels distinct, with strategic points such as those allowing a swift ambush or exit from a firefight easily identifiable.

Operation Grim Sky is yet another addition to a game that's grown from, according to Ubisoft, 25 million registered users in December 2017, to 35 million as of June 2018. With no plans of a sequel, a 10 year vision for the game and eventually 100 operators (currently 42 if you include Clash and Maverick), it's shaping up to be a decent alternative for those looking for a tactical shooter to play.

Comments

Further reading: Rainbow Six Siege, Rainbow Six Siege Operation Grim Sky, Operation Grim Sky, Clash, Maverick, Hereford
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Grim Sky Release Date, Operators, and Map: Everything You Need to Know
