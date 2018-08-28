While Ubisoft hasn't announced an exact Rainbow Six Siege Operation Grim Sky release date just yet, the company has revealed the patch notes for this upcoming DLC (downloadable content) for the tactical shooter. The patch notes for Operation Grim Sky include improved performance on PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and Xbox One X via dynamic resolution scaling. What this means is, certain scenes in the game will be at a lower resolution in order to maintain a consistent frame rate. Rainbow Six Siege's frame rate on PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and Xbox One X is 60fps and dynamic resolution scaling ensures this stays the same.

"We are introducing dynamic resolution on consoles. The goal is to improve image quality when the GPU load is lighter, and render better framerate in GPU-heavy scenes. As a result, you will experience more consistent performance during gameplay, especially in situations where there are a lot of stress on the GPU, such as with a lot of explosions like Fuze charges," reads the game's patch notes on the official Rainbow Six Siege website.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Grim Sky PS4 and Xbox resolution

Xbox One outputs at 900p with a render scaling between 40 percent (1012x572) and 80 percent (1432x804).

PS4 outputs at 1080p with a render scaling between 40 percent (1216x684) and 80 percent (1720x968).

Xbox One X outputs at 1728p with a render scaling between 40 percent (1944x1092) and 100 percent (3072x1728).

PS4 Pro outputs at 1440p with a render scaling between 40 percent (1620x912) and 100 percent (2560x1440).

Other updates to the game include balance fixes for the game's many Operators as well as new weapons skins. Operation Grim Sky is yet another addition to a game that's grown from, according to Ubisoft, 25 million registered users in December 2017, to 35 million as of June 2018. With no plans of a sequel, a 10 year vision for the game and eventually 100 operators (currently 42 if you include Clash and Maverick), it's shaping up to be a decent alternative for those looking for a tactical shooter to play.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Grim Sky is playable on PC via the game's test servers. No release date has been revealed by Ubisoft yet, but if it follows past content updates, expect in the first week of September. With the game having a 10 year content plan, it will be interesting to see how it sustains itself in the face of competition from the likes of Fortnite, PUBG, Overwatch, and upcoming titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Battlefield V.

