Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege might get a Halloween-themed event in October, according to a new leak.

In a thread on the Rainbow Six subreddit, Reddit user 'chuck0620' posted a screenshot of the game's main menu, which contains a banner in the bottom-left corner that contains Halloween-related imagery such as jack-o'-lantern pumpkins and skulls with super-imposed text that reads "Play House", which likely is the name of the map, and "multiplayer casual", which is the playlist.

Other Reddit users have pointed out that the figures shown appear to be skins for operators - the player-characters in Rainbow Six Siege - such as Vigil, part of the South Korean 707th Special Mission Battalion introduced in December last year with Operation White Noise downloadable content (DLC); Valkyrie of the US Navy SEALs introduced in Operation Dust Line DLC in May 2016; and Jager of the German GSG 9, available from the start.

There's no word from the developer Ubisoft Montreal. Rainbow Six Siege released in December 2015 to weak sales but Ubisoft's continued support through new DLC - 11 expansions named as 'Operations' have been released between February 2016 and this month - has driven players to the game, which is now an e-sports title with Electronic Sports League and has sold over 35 million copies.