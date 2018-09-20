NDTV Gadgets360.com

Rainbow Six Siege Might Get a Halloween-Themed Event in October

, 20 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Rainbow Six Siege Might Get a Halloween-Themed Event in October

Photo Credit: Reddit/ chuck0620

Highlights

  • Screenshot reveals a promotion for an upcoming event
  • Halloween pumpkins can be seen in picture
  • Rainbow Six Siege gets four DLCs every year

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege might get a Halloween-themed event in October, according to a new leak.

In a thread on the Rainbow Six subreddit, Reddit user 'chuck0620' posted a screenshot of the game's main menu, which contains a banner in the bottom-left corner that contains Halloween-related imagery such as jack-o'-lantern pumpkins and skulls with super-imposed text that reads "Play House", which likely is the name of the map, and "multiplayer casual", which is the playlist.

Other Reddit users have pointed out that the figures shown appear to be skins for operators - the player-characters in Rainbow Six Siege - such as Vigil, part of the South Korean 707th Special Mission Battalion introduced in December last year with Operation White Noise downloadable content (DLC); Valkyrie of the US Navy SEALs introduced in Operation Dust Line DLC in May 2016; and Jager of the German GSG 9, available from the start.

There's no word from the developer Ubisoft Montreal. Rainbow Six Siege released in December 2015 to weak sales but Ubisoft's continued support through new DLC - 11 expansions named as 'Operations' have been released between February 2016 and this month - has driven players to the game, which is now an e-sports title with Electronic Sports League and has sold over 35 million copies.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rainbow Six Siege, Tom Clancy
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Marvel Female Superhero Series Set at ABC From Wonder Woman Writer Allan Heinberg
'Google One' Paid Storage Model to Coming Soon to India
Pricee
Rainbow Six Siege Might Get a Halloween-Themed Event in October
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  3. Redmi 6, Redmi 5A Flash Sales to Be Held Today at 12pm
  4. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 NFC Variant Availability Revealed
  5. Nokia 6.1 Plus Flash Sale Today on Flipkart: Price in India, Offers, More
  6. Flipkart Cardless Credit Introduced, Gives Buyers an Instant Credit Line Up to Rs. 60,000
  7. Motorola One Power India Launch Date Officially Announced
  8. Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, More Available With Deals in Honor Days Sale
  9. OnePlus Among Top 5 Premium Android OEMs Globally in Q2: Counterpoint
  10. YouTube for Jio Phone Now Available for Download
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.