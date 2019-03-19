Rage 2 PS4 Pro, Xbox One X Frame Rate and Resolution Revealed

Bethesda's open-world shooter Rage 2 bucks the trend of most games this generation having better frame rate on either PS4 Pro or Xbox One X. Instead, Rage 2's frame rate on PS4 and Xbox One is same. Developer Id Software confirmed this, along with stating that both versions would run at 1080p while base PS4 and Xbox One would run the game at 30fps. Expect Rage 2 on PC to run at an unlocked frame rate. Interestingly, the game won't have a 4K 30fps option for those looking for a sharper experience.

Id Software Studio Director Tim Willits stated that Rage 2 would run at 1080p 60fps on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, going as far to say that the developer "went for speed over 4K for the enhanced consoles" in conversation with Hardcore Gamer (via VG 247). We'll know how close Rage 2 sticks to its 60fps target on consoles when the game is out on May 14.

According to co-developer Avalanche Studios, Rage 2 is "the most insane open-world shooter you have ever played." The game has you in the role of Walker, the last ranger in the wasteland. We won't be surprised if this is a nod to Chuck Norris who is popularly known for his role of Walker Texas Ranger (with Texas being where id Software is based).

Rage 2's world is one ravaged by war and mutants after an asteroid hit earth killing 80 percent of the world. Walker's story has him taking down the Authority - the sinister organisation behind the events of the first game after all those near and dear to him have been killed by mutants.

The E3 2018 Rage 2 trailer focussed purely on gameplay. This included some smooth looking driving, traversal that lets you quickly slide into cover, and sprinting. Gunplay appears to be as meaty and impactful as the last game with an assortment of weapons ranging from shotguns to rocket launchers. Other means of taking down your foes include abilities such as being able to force push them away.

