Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Rage 2 Out Spring 2019 E3 2018 Trailer Reveals

 
, 11 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Rage 2 Out Spring 2019 E3 2018 Trailer Reveals

At Bethesda's E3 2018 showcase, the company showed off Rage 2 with marketing boss Pete Hines taking a dig at Walmart for leaking its existence early. Before any gameplay was shown off, artist Andrew WK took to the stage to belt out a song for the game that id Software's Tim Willits claims is the official song of the game. According to co-developer Avalanche Studios, Rage 2 is "the most insane open-world shooter you have ever played." The game has you in the role of Walker, the last ranger in the wasteland. We won't be surprised if this is a nod to Chuck Norris who is popularly known for his role of Walker Texas Ranger (with Texas being where id Software is based).

Rage 2's world is one ravaged by war and mutants after an asteroid hit earth killing 80 percent of the world. Walker's story has him taking down the Authority - the sinister organisation behind the events of the first game after all those near and dear to him have been killed by mutants. The E3 2018 Rage 2 trailer focussed purely on gameplay. This included some smooth looking driving, traversal that lets you quickly slide into cover, and sprinting. Gunplay appears to be as meaty and impactful as the last game with an assortment of weapons ranging from shotguns to rocket launchers. Other means of taking down your foes include abilities such as being able to force push them away.

 

Perhaps the biggest difference versus the first Rage is in its art direction. Rage 2 looks a lot more colourful and vivid versus the mute palette of its predecessor. No release date for Rage 2 has been set other than a vague Spring 2018 release window. Plus there's a Rage 2 Insanity Edition that's priced at $120 (around Rs. 8,100).

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: E3, BE3, E3 2018, Bethesda, Rage 2
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Kingdom Hearts 3 Official Frozen Trailer Released at Microsoft Xbox E3 2018 Event
Elder Scrolls Legends Coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch; Murkmire DLC for Elder Scrolls Online Announced
Moto G6
Rage 2 Out Spring 2019 E3 2018 Trailer Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Turbo Chargers
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Now Making It Easier to Spot Forwarded Messages
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 vs Moto G6 Play vs Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo Realme 1
  3. Motorola One Power With Android One Gets Its Specifications Leaked
  4. Airtel Rs. 399 Recharge, Redmi Y2 and Moto G6 India Launch, and More News
  5. Airtel Rs. 149 Pack Refreshed Again, Now Offers 2GB Data per Day
  6. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Eligible Devices, Release Date Announced
  7. Redmi 6 Lag-Free Performance in Long Term Usage Claimed in New Teaser
  8. Fallout 76 Is Bethesda's Biggest Fallout Game Yet
  9. MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch Get Up to Rs. 10,000 Cashback With New Offer
  10. Tesla Faces Lawsuit Over Elon Musk's Pay Package, Board Overhaul
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.