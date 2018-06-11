Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Quake Champions Gets Limited Free Trial, to Stay Free for Those Who Try It

Quake Champions Gets Limited Free Trial, to Stay Free for Those Who Try It

 
, 11 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Quake Champions Gets Limited Free Trial, to Stay Free for Those Who Try It

At Bethesda’s E3 2018 event, we got a chance to check out what’s new with Quake Champions. The biggest announcement of the night, however, was the fact that Quake Champions is now getting a free trial between June 10 to 17. If you download Quake Champions during the free trial period, you can continue playing it for free even after the trial ends.

Quake Champions, for those who don’t know, is a multiplayer game with a focus on eSports. If you are into that kind of a game, then you can definitely use this opportunity to go and check out Bethesda’s take on a competitive first-person shooter. Quake Champions doesn’t have a big single-player campaign that made the original Quake famous. However it does have an interesting set of characters that keep the game fresh, and if you’ve been wondering whether to play the game or not, now could be a good time to give Quake Champions a shot and decide if it’s worth checking out.

You can check out the trailer that was shown at E3 2018 and decide if the new content is appealing enough for you to hop on to the Quake Champions bandwagon.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bethesda, Quake Champions, E3 2018
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Doom 2 Is Doom Eternal, Full Reveal at QuakeCon 2018
Moto G6
Quake Champions Gets Limited Free Trial, to Stay Free for Those Who Try It
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Turbo Chargers
TRENDING
  1. Motorola One Power With Android One Gets Its Specifications Leaked
  2. WhatsApp for Android Now Making It Easier to Spot Forwarded Messages
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 vs Moto G6 Play vs Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo Realme 1
  4. Airtel Rs. 399 Recharge, Redmi Y2 and Moto G6 India Launch, and More News
  5. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Eligible Devices, Release Date Announced
  6. Airtel Rs. 149 Pack Refreshed Again, Now Offers 2GB Data per Day
  7. Fallout 76 Is Bethesda's Biggest Fallout Game Yet
  8. Tesla Faces Lawsuit Over Elon Musk's Pay Package, Board Overhaul
  9. Redmi 6 Lag-Free Performance in Long Term Usage Claimed in New Teaser
  10. Devil May Cry 5 Officially Announced, Out In Spring 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.