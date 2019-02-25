PUBG Mobile zombies mode is now available in the game as a part of the PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update. Aside from being a limited mode that has you up against zombies and other players, it also brings new rewards into the game. Tencent revealed that collecting PUBG Mobile zombies mode vaccines grants you new cosmetic items like Ada Wong's costume from Resident Evil 2, supply crates, and title for your in-game avatar called 'Vaccinator'. In order to earn these items you need to collect a specific number of vaccines. PUBG Mobile zombies mode vaccines can be earned by logging in, found in a match at random, or surviving 50 minutes in the mode. Here's the full list of items you can earn.

PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Resident Evil 2 Event Rewards

Ada Costume: collect 90 vaccines to redeem the Ada Wong costume from Resident Evil 2 (three day duration)

Vaccinator: collect 30 vaccines to redeem the Vaccinator (30 day duration)

Resident Evil 2 Crate: collect 15 vaccines for this special event crate

Outfit Box II: collect five vaccines to redeem the outfit box, all items limited to seven days

Chicken Dinner BP Crate: collect 10 vaccines and redeem 60 to 150BP

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 zombie mode patch notes

Here's the official changelog for the PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0. Apart from the zombies mode, the update brings Anniversary Treasure event, redesigns for some houses in Vikendi, and a lot more.

Added Zombie: Survive Till Dawn, a new event mode that is here for a limited time only. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but zombies and bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map. Kill them to get resources and items.

Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi.

Added player Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space.

Added Pandemic Treasure event. Get your Resident Evil 2 outfits now

Added Anniversary Treasure event. Celebrate the game's anniversary with all kinds of rare finishes.

Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.

Anniversary items are on sale while quantities last.

Added Anniversary emotes, avatars and frames.

Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.

Character image and Connections are now visible on profile.

Added new titles: "#1/100" (permanent) and "Survivor" (time-limited).

Some houses in Vikendi have been redesigned.

SMG and Assault Rifles War Modes now start with double the ammo.

Past results are now kept up to one month. Older data will be cleared.

Fixed terrain display bugs for budget devices.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.