PUBG Xbox One X Frame Rate Stability Patch Dated for November

, 08 October 2018
  • PUBG's frame rate on Xbox One X will be optimised
  • Users will be able to choose between frame rate and visuals
  • Previously, the PC version of the game was updated with rank mode

With PUBG PC getting a patch that revamped its UI and added a rank system, it's now the turn of PUBG on the Xbox One to get an update. Specifically, the Xbox One X version of PUBG to fix its frame rate. In addition to this developer PUBG Corp stated that the game on Microsoft's iterative console will allow users to toggle between a higher frame rate or better visuals. This is much like most games developed for the Xbox One X. No date has been announced aside from a November release window.

"All of our players having stable framerate is still a big focus for us," reads a post from PUBG Corp on the official PUBG website. "We are working to increase overall performance and optimisation for everyone, as well as identify and reduce frame drop instances and hitches."

"You may remember from a previous community post that we are working on a long term performance solution for the Xbox One X that will cater to two different audiences: those who prefer better graphics and those who prefer better performance and don’t mind sacrificing some graphical quality."

Previously PUBG Corp outlined plans to fix the battle royale shooter's issues with the aptly titled Fix PUBG programme. It's a months-long process that will see an assortment of updates and fixes to the popular battle royale shooter.

"'Fix the game'. This is a phrase that we’ve been hearing a lot lately. Bugs, performance problems,
and quality-of-life issues have been limiting PUBG's true potential, and you want it fixed.
So we think it's time to do something about it. 'Fix PUBG' is a months-long campaign to deliver the changes and improvements that you've been asking for. We've created a roadmap with specific details about our plans, and we intend to update it as we go, checking things off as we deliver on our promises," reads a page on the company's website.

Further reading: PUBG, Xbox One X, PUBG Corp
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
