PUBG Xbox One V 1.0 Update Now Live

, 04 September 2018
PUBG Xbox One V 1.0 Update Now Live

Highlights

  • The PUBG version 1.0 update download size is 13.54GB
  • It has several additions including the Sanhok map
  • Micro-transactions and the Event Pass will also be a part of it

The PUBG Xbox One version 1.0 update is now live. This means PUBG Corp's battle royale shooter is now out of Xbox Game Preview and will have achievements, the Sanhok map, War Mode, and the PUBG Event Pass as well in-game currency for cosmetic items. The PUBG Xbox One v 1.0 download size is 13.54GB. Sanhok is one-fourth the size of Erangel or Miramar. Due to its size, matches tend to end quicker though it still features 100 players. Furthermore, there are some performance and bug fixes for the game as well.

PUBG Xbox One v 1.0 patch notes - performance and bug fixes

  • Optimised loading high resolution textures on Xbox One OG
  • Optimised level streaming on Xbox One X
  • Fixed an issue where some items weren’t able to be picked up.
  • Fixed an issue where having more than one controller connected would lower the sensitivity after ADS and disallow driving vehicles
  • Fixed an issue where frame would drop because of effects from destroyed vehicles/boats
  • Fixed an issue where the screen would be darkened in HDR on some monitors
  • Fixed an issue where the character would seem like it’s moving faster after certain steps near stair handrails
  • Fixed an issue where player was unable to navigate shotgun through attachments on S1897, S686

When PUBG first hit the Xbox One X via Game Preview, we stated that it was the best way to play the game. However with the advent of PUBG Mobile, this is no longer the case. That being said, it will be interesting to see what else PUBG Xbox One 1.0 brings to the table. Historically, games exiting Xbox Game Preview have found their way to the PS4 soon after as we've seen with Elite: Dangerous and Ark: Survival Evolved. Logically, it's just a matter of time before PUBG PS4 is a reality. More so when you consider that PUBG Corp wants to see PUBG on every platform possible.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

PUBG, PUBG 1.0, PUBG Version 1.0, Xbox One, PUBG Xbox One, PUBG Xbox One release date
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
PUBG Xbox One V 1.0 Update Now Live
