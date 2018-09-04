The PUBG Xbox One version 1.0 update is now live. This means PUBG Corp's battle royale shooter is now out of Xbox Game Preview and will have achievements, the Sanhok map, War Mode, and the PUBG Event Pass as well in-game currency for cosmetic items. The PUBG Xbox One v 1.0 download size is 13.54GB. Sanhok is one-fourth the size of Erangel or Miramar. Due to its size, matches tend to end quicker though it still features 100 players. Furthermore, there are some performance and bug fixes for the game as well.

PUBG Xbox One v 1.0 patch notes - performance and bug fixes

Optimised loading high resolution textures on Xbox One OG

Optimised level streaming on Xbox One X

Fixed an issue where some items weren’t able to be picked up.

Fixed an issue where having more than one controller connected would lower the sensitivity after ADS and disallow driving vehicles

Fixed an issue where frame would drop because of effects from destroyed vehicles/boats

Fixed an issue where the screen would be darkened in HDR on some monitors

Fixed an issue where the character would seem like it’s moving faster after certain steps near stair handrails

Fixed an issue where player was unable to navigate shotgun through attachments on S1897, S686

When PUBG first hit the Xbox One X via Game Preview, we stated that it was the best way to play the game. However with the advent of PUBG Mobile, this is no longer the case. That being said, it will be interesting to see what else PUBG Xbox One 1.0 brings to the table. Historically, games exiting Xbox Game Preview have found their way to the PS4 soon after as we've seen with Elite: Dangerous and Ark: Survival Evolved. Logically, it's just a matter of time before PUBG PS4 is a reality. More so when you consider that PUBG Corp wants to see PUBG on every platform possible.

