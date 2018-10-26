NDTV Gadgets360.com

PUBG Xbox One Update 2 Brings Training Mode, Halloween Skins, and More

, 26 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Xbox One Update 2 Brings Training Mode, Halloween Skins, and More

Highlights

  • The PUBG Xbox One update makes changes to the BP system
  • Halloween skins such as mummies and clowns are now present
  • The skins are accessible until November 21

Much like PUBG Mobile, PUBG for Xbox One has seen an update to bring Halloween-themed items into the game such as masks, cords, and even new weapons. Furthermore, the PUBG Halloween skins are available from October 25 to November 21. PUBG Xbox One also gets the Training Mode. This allows you to practice PUBG without the fear of dying as your heath does not drop below one in Training Mode. Developer PUBG Corp announced this in addition to changes to the BP (Battle Points) system. BP is earned while playing and allows you to gain new items.

"Previously, we offered BP rewards based only on your ranking," a post from PUBG Corp reads. "Now, we've restructured the system to take into account both play time and ranking. Rewards have been restructured to equalise the differences in BP efficiency based on playing time for each Map and Mode. We've changed team rewards to be shared: You will no longer receive four times the BP because you were playing alone in a squad game."

The rest of the update notes are as follows.

PUBG Xbox One Update 2 patch notes

  • Added a Training Mode where you can practice all aspects of PUBG gameplay
  • The Training Mode map is 2×2 in size
  • You can join through matchmaking by clicking on the “Training Mode” button in the lobby.
  • When there are more than 5 players in the matchmaking queue, the session will start immediately. Players will continue to join open sessions for up to 5 minutes after they start. (Up to 20 per session)
  • If there are less than 5 players in the matchmaking queue, matchmaking will continue for 5 minutes
  • If there are still less than 5 players after 5 minutes, the session will start with the original number of players present and other players cannot join the session.
  • Total play time is 30 minutes (e.g. in case of number 1, where you immediately enter a session, you have 5 minutes where other players can join the session + regular training mode playing time of 25 minutes)
  • Players cannot drop below 1hp in Training Mode
  • Halloween Skins
    • The below items have been added in STORE -> ITEMS available from Oct 25 3am PDT/12pm CEST – Nov 20 6pm PT/Nov 21 3am CET
      • Maniacal Butcher Set – 10,000 BP
      • Killer Clown Set – 1,800 G-Coin
      • Ancient Mummy Set – 1,600 G-Coin
      • Bloody Nurse Set – 2,100 G-Coin
      • Sinister Skull Mask – 7,000 BP
      • Pumpkin RIP-cord – 500 G-Coin
      • Haunted Pumpkin Mask – Free upon lobby login until Nov 6 4pm PT/Nov 7 1am CET
  • These sets are also sold in individual pieces.

Previously PUBG Corp had announced fixes to the game's frame rate on Xbox One slated for November.

"All of our players having stable framerate is still a big focus for us," reads a post from PUBG Corp on the official PUBG website. "We are working to increase overall performance and optimisation for everyone, as well as identify and reduce frame drop instances and hitches."

"You may remember from a previous community post that we are working on a long term performance solution for the Xbox One X that will cater to two different audiences: those who prefer better graphics and those who prefer better performance and don't mind sacrificing some graphical quality."

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Xbox One, PUBG Xbox One Update 2
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and Xbox One Out Now
Facebook Confirms It's Working on AR Glasses
Billion Capture Plus
PUBG Xbox One Update 2 Brings Training Mode, Halloween Skins, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Handpicked Deals
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  2. OnePlus 6T Images, Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Monday's Launch
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
  4. Micromax Spark Go Is the Company's Latest Android Go Budget Smartphone
  5. Samsung Galaxy A6s, Galaxy A9s With Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM Launched
  6. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 With Front Camera Slider, 10GB RAM Launched
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 Update Now Live for Android and iOS
  8. Sony Launches Cyber-shot DSC-WX800 Compact High-Zoom Camera in India
  9. Will iPhone XR Be the Perfect iPhone for India in 2018?
  10. Samsung Foldable Phone, Galaxy S10 Details Tipped by Insiders
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.