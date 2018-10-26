PUBG Xbox One Update 2 Brings Training Mode, Halloween Skins, and More

Much like PUBG Mobile, PUBG for Xbox One has seen an update to bring Halloween-themed items into the game such as masks, cords, and even new weapons. Furthermore, the PUBG Halloween skins are available from October 25 to November 21. PUBG Xbox One also gets the Training Mode. This allows you to practice PUBG without the fear of dying as your heath does not drop below one in Training Mode. Developer PUBG Corp announced this in addition to changes to the BP (Battle Points) system. BP is earned while playing and allows you to gain new items.

"Previously, we offered BP rewards based only on your ranking," a post from PUBG Corp reads. "Now, we've restructured the system to take into account both play time and ranking. Rewards have been restructured to equalise the differences in BP efficiency based on playing time for each Map and Mode. We've changed team rewards to be shared: You will no longer receive four times the BP because you were playing alone in a squad game."

The rest of the update notes are as follows.

PUBG Xbox One Update 2 patch notes

Added a Training Mode where you can practice all aspects of PUBG gameplay

The Training Mode map is 2×2 in size

You can join through matchmaking by clicking on the “Training Mode” button in the lobby.

When there are more than 5 players in the matchmaking queue, the session will start immediately. Players will continue to join open sessions for up to 5 minutes after they start. (Up to 20 per session)

If there are less than 5 players in the matchmaking queue, matchmaking will continue for 5 minutes

If there are still less than 5 players after 5 minutes, the session will start with the original number of players present and other players cannot join the session.

Total play time is 30 minutes (e.g. in case of number 1, where you immediately enter a session, you have 5 minutes where other players can join the session + regular training mode playing time of 25 minutes)

Players cannot drop below 1hp in Training Mode

Halloween Skins The below items have been added in STORE -> ITEMS available from Oct 25 3am PDT/12pm CEST – Nov 20 6pm PT/Nov 21 3am CET Maniacal Butcher Set – 10,000 BP Killer Clown Set – 1,800 G-Coin Ancient Mummy Set – 1,600 G-Coin Bloody Nurse Set – 2,100 G-Coin Sinister Skull Mask – 7,000 BP Pumpkin RIP-cord – 500 G-Coin Haunted Pumpkin Mask – Free upon lobby login until Nov 6 4pm PT/Nov 7 1am CET

These sets are also sold in individual pieces.

Previously PUBG Corp had announced fixes to the game's frame rate on Xbox One slated for November.

"All of our players having stable framerate is still a big focus for us," reads a post from PUBG Corp on the official PUBG website. "We are working to increase overall performance and optimisation for everyone, as well as identify and reduce frame drop instances and hitches."

"You may remember from a previous community post that we are working on a long term performance solution for the Xbox One X that will cater to two different audiences: those who prefer better graphics and those who prefer better performance and don't mind sacrificing some graphical quality."

