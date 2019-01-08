PUBG Xbox One to Get Keyboard and Mouse Support: Razer

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds aka PUBG for Xbox One is slated to get keyboard and mouse support. According to a page on the website of gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer, the battle royale sensation from PUBG Corp will be "officially integrated with keyboard and mouse support". In addition to this, Sea of Thieves, Roblox, The Sims 4, as well as the upcoming Gears 5 and Gears Tactics will receive keyboard and mouse support on the Xbox One as well. Some of these, such as the aforementioned Gears games will receive "additional Razer Chroma and Xbox Dynamic Lighting integration" too.

No concrete date for PUBG Xbox One getting keyboard and mouse support has been announced just yet. This reveal from Razer puts the number of Xbox One games with keyboard and mouse support at 23. Here's the full list.

Xbox One keyboard and mouse games list

Bomber Crew (keyboard and mouse support now available)

Deep Rock Galactic (keyboard and mouse support now available)

Fortnite (keyboard and mouse support now available)

Minecraft (keyboard and mouse support now available)

Strange Brigade (keyboard and mouse support now available)

Warframe (keyboard and mouse support now available)

Vermintide 2 (keyboard and mouse support now available)

War Thunder (keyboard and mouse support now available)

X-Morph Defense (keyboard and mouse support now available)

Children of Morta (keyboard and mouse support now available)

DayZ (keyboard and mouse support now available)

Gears 5 (keyboard and mouse support date TBA)

Gears Tactics (keyboard and mouse support date TBA)

Minion Master (keyboard and mouse support date TBA)

Moonlighter (keyboard and mouse support date TBA)

PUBG (keyboard and mouse support date TBA)

Roblox (keyboard and mouse support date TBA)

Sea of Thieves (keyboard and mouse support date TBA)

Surviving Mars (keyboard and mouse support date TBA)

The Sims 4 (keyboard and mouse support date TBA)

Vigor (keyboard and mouse support date TBA)

Warface (keyboard and mouse support date TBA)

Wargroove (keyboard and mouse support date TBA)

Keyboard and mouse support won't be enabled by default for Xbox One games and will instead be “added on a title-by-title basis, entirely at developers' discretion”, Microsoft noted when it announced the feature back in September. It further added: "Each development team knows their titles best and we support them in creating the right experience for their games as they see fit, to ensure an optimal and fair gaming experience."

The last bit – fair gaming experience – is crucial on consoles, since keyboard and mouse support affect competitive multiplayer with Microsoft suggesting developers to have separate matchmaking lists for the two groups but also encouraging them to see how keyboard-mouse players compete against controller players and tweak accordingly.

