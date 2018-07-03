Fortnite may be hogging the spotlight, but that doesn't mean PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) doesn't have an audience. Microsoft has announced that PUBG on the Xbox One has over 8 million players and is the "most popular games on the platform since its release as a console launch exclusive in the Xbox Game Preview program". Furthermore, the company also revealed a new bundle for the game featuring the Xbox One X. Also included is an Xbox Live Gold subscription, Xbox Game Pass, and of course an Xbox One controller. Microsoft says the Xbox One X PUBG bundle will be "available later this week" for $499 (around Rs. 34,200) "at most major retailers worldwide". Here's what you get with the Xbox One X PUBG bundle.

Xbox One X PUBG bundle

Xbox One X with a 1TB hard drive

Xbox Wireless Controller

Full-game download of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

One month Xbox Game Pass trial

One month Xbox Live Gold trial

Also, Microsoft lifted the lid on a new Minecraft bundle. This comes with an Xbox One S and has the following additions for $299 (around Rs. 20,500).

Xbox One S Minecraft bundle

Full-game download of Minecraft featuring the Update Aquatic plus the Explorer’s Pack

Season one of Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure

One month Xbox Game Pass trial

14-day Xbox Live Gold trial

It is unknown if these bundles would come to India at this juncture and Gadgets 360 has requested Microsoft India for comment. If so, this wouldn't be the first time PUBG has been bundled with the Xbox One X in India. Microsoft did something similar during the Xbox One X's India launch, just before it got a price hike to Rs. 48,490. For what it's worth, PUBG on the Xbox One X is the best way to experience the battle royale shooter, at least compared to the PC version that isn't as optimised as it could be.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.