PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been available in early access on the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X since December 12, 2017 through Xbox Game Preview. During Gamescom 2018, PUBG Corp has announced that the battle royale game is leaving Xbox Game Preview as PUBG version 1.0. The PUBG Xbox One final release date is September 4, 2018. Not only will it be out of its extended beta period, but PUBG Xbox One will be getting a host of features present on PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC such as War Mode, Event Pass, Sanhok map and more. Here's what you need to know.
This isn't all, PUBG Corp claims there's more to come in terms of content unlocks that will be announced closer to PUBG Xbox One 1.0 launch. A limited edition Xbox controller and a disc release of PUBG is in the works to celebrate the move to version 1.0.
PUBG Xbox One Disc Release Revealed, Here's What You Get
When PUBG first hit the Xbox One X via Game Preview, we stated that it was the best way to play the game. However with the advent of PUBG Mobile, this is no longer the case. That being said, it will be interesting to see what else PUBG Xbox One 1.0 brings to the table. Historically, games exiting Xbox Game Preview have found their way to the PS4 soon after as we've seen with Elite: Dangerous and Ark: Survival Evolved. Logically, it's just a matter of time before PUBG PS4 is a reality. More so when you consider that PUBG Corp wants to see PUBG on every platform possible.
