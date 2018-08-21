To celebrate PUBG Xbox One version 1.0, PUBG Corp has announced that the game will be getting a physical release on disc. It will be available when the game exits Xbox Game Preview on September 4. Aside from being the first physical, disc release of PUBG, there will be some extras to go with it in the form of in-game content as well as new packaging. Microsoft is yet to confirm how much PUBG Xbox One on disc will cost, but it should be the same price as what the game is right now as a digital download on Xbox One, $30 (Rs. 1,990 in India via the Xbox Store). The PUBG Xbox One disc India price is yet to be confirmed as in the past, games available digitally have had a different price tag compared to their physical release. Gadgets 360 has requested Microsoft India for comment and will update this story when we hear from the company. That said, here's what you get with PUBG Xbox One on disc.

PUBG Xbox One disc - what you get

New cover art : The retail boxed version featuring an all-new colorway of the game’s iconic key art.

: The retail boxed version featuring an all-new colorway of the game’s iconic key art. Xbox #1.0/99 Set DLC: featuring an exclusive collection of clothing and accessories inspired by Xbox brand colors.

Current owners of the game, and new players who purchase the game digitally can download the exclusive Xbox #1.0 Set beginning September 4 for a limited time from the in-game lobby. It contains a white branded hoodie and sweatpants and a custom Xbox skinned parachute.

Interestingly, the box art for PUBG Xbox One on disc claims that the game is an 'Xbox One Console Launch Exclusive'. This could probably mean we should see the game on PS4 and perhaps the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

PUBG Corp wants to see the game available across platforms including the PS4 and perhaps even outside of gaming.

In conversation with South Korea's InvenGlobal, PUBG Corp CEO Chang Han Kim had this to say:

"I’d like PUBG to become a universal media franchise based on the game. We want to take part in diverse industries including e-sports, movies, drama, cartoons, animation, and more. In fact, we received a couple of calls from a number of developers in Hollywood and Netflix. Our dream is to build a new game-based culture through various ways like this, and have the lead of that culture."

Furthermore, he did let slip that the game will be exclusive to the Xbox One for "some time", shedding light on Sony's adherence of quality.

"As it’s going to be an exclusive title on Xbox One for some time, we’d like to focus on completing the Xbox One PUBG for now. If we have the opportunity, the final goal would be to launch the title on every platform," he said at the time.

"Early Access on Steam and Game Preview on Xbox One are like pre-release, so they don’t have a restriction on quality. However, PS is very strict about this. There were cases where a game took six months more to launch even when it was already completed. We are still in the stage of learning the console development environment and console gamers’ taste. We need to think about other platforms after evaluating and completing the Xbox One version first."

