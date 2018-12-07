PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Test Server Live on PC, PS4, and Xbox One Soon

The PUBG Vikendi snow map is now live in PUBG PC PTS or Public Test Server as it is known. What this means is, if you bought PUBG on PC, you can check out Vikendi before its available in the main game. While no date has been given for Vikendi for PUBG Xbox One and PS4, it's safe to say that it would be available soon considering it was added to the PUBG PS4 PTS earlier this week. Other additions to PUBG PTS include the G64 rifle and a snowmobile. It's speculated that PUBG Vikendi PTS for PS4 and Xbox One will be live in early January and its full release will bring the Vikendi Event Pass along with it. Though we won't be surprised to see it hit earlier in order for PUBG to stay competitive with the likes of Fortnite and Overwatch, both of which have winter-themed events underway.

Plus, the update history for PUBG PS4 PTS shows that the Vikendi snow map has been added to it. Furthermore, improved visual options for PS4 Pro users has been thrown in too. These updates bring the PUBG PS4 PTS version to 1.01. PUBG Corp also revealed some in-game items that will be available to PS4 users, and exclusive to the platform.

PUBG for PS4 is out on December 7 and you can preload the game right now. Our PS4 Pro was on with automatic download enabled and we noticed PUBG PS4 started downloading. The PUBG PS4 download size is 33.51GB while the PUBG PS4 PTS build, short for Public Test Server, is 37.35GB. PUBG PS4 will launch with Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar, all of which are present and playable on PUBG Mobile, PC, and Xbox One.

