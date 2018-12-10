PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Release Date for PC, PS4, and Xbox One Revealed

While PUBG Mobile's Vikendi snow map launch plans have leaked, PUBG Corp has confirmed when PUBG PC, PS4, and Xbox One players can put the hotly anticipated addition to the battle royale game through its paces. The PUBG Vikendi snow map release date for PUBG PC players is December 19 while those playing PUBG on PS4 and Xbox One can play it from January. The PUBG Vikendi snow map is now live in PUBG PC PTS or Public Test Server as it is known. What this means is, if you bought PUBG on PC, you can check out Vikendi before its available in the main game. Other additions to PUBG PTS include the G64 rifle and a snowmobile.

Meanwhile the update history for PUBG PS4 PTS shows that the Vikendi snow map has been added to it. Furthermore, improved visual options for PS4 Pro users has been thrown in too.

PUBG Vikendi patch notes

During this test server phase, Vikendi will be the only map available to play and squads the only mode. Vikendi is not yet available in custom matches.

Vikendi Gameplay

Vikendi is 6x6km map. The gameplay of Vikendi is quicker than Erangel and Miramar, but offers an arguably more tactical experience than Sanhok.

Players can throw snowballs while waiting to board the plane in the starting area

Vehicles will be more slippery in snow or icy areas. Acceleration on icy terrain is slow and you lose more general vehicle control as you speed up

Footprints and vehicle tracks will appear as players travel in snow-covered areas. Keep an eye out! These are great to help identify if enemies have passed by recently Keep in mind that footprints and tracks in the snow don't stay around forever!



Redzone

The center of the red zone spawns outside of the play zone

The smaller the play zone, the smaller the red zone

Bluezone

The first circle of every game is much smaller than other maps, but subsequent circle sizes change less drastically. This facilitates more blue zone variety and unique experiences.

Similar strategies work on Vikendi to Erangel and Miramar for the first three phases, but the zones will close slower starting from phase 4, similar to Sahnok. We feel this leads to a good balance between strategy and gunplay throughout the duration of each match

NEW WEAPON: G36C

Added a new AR - G36C

G36C spawns only in Vikendi Chambered for 5.56mm ammo, it can load 30 bullets and 40 with an Extended Magazine G36C has a lower and upper rail for attachments, but cannot attach a stock



NEW VEHICLE: SNOWMOBILE

Added a new vehicle - Snowmobile

The Snowmobile only spawns in Vikendi It seats 2 players and performs much better than other vehicles on snow and ice, but is more difficult to drive on other terrain.



Replay Editor

Added a Replay editor system

This system allows you to create dynamic video clips with creative camera angles and special effects using your replay files

You can also create 3D paths for the camera and camera angles and export clips Guide & Tutorial of the replay editor system will be updated later.



Gameplay

Improved the character animations used in the air. Character movements are much more fluid and have been improved to be more realistic.



[UPCOMING] Parachute System Overhaul

Updated parachuting system will be applied to the test server on Dec 10. We're looking forward to your feedback on this updated feature

Freefalling LSHIFT now puts you into a dive at full speed straight down towards the ground Turning speed is now much faster and has increased control, responsiveness, and precision

Parachuting Added new freefall animations and increased overall control and responsiveness LSHIFT helps you drop faster and land quicker LCTRL lets you glide, when you want to travel a longer distance

You can now cut the parachute while relatively close to the ground, while still moving through the air. This can be used to strategically to get to your drop point faster, but be careful, as you can take damage if you drop too far Added new landing animations The speed in which you land matters, as landing too fast may force your character to roll, or roll for longer, before you can gain full control of your movement Colliding with buildings or objects while parachuting will now automatically cut your parachute. Be careful! The parachute no longer disappears instantly after landing



Improved blood hit effects Improved the visuals of blood particles when players are shot. Improved the visuals of blood effects that appear on screen when shot by other players.

Slightly increased delay between single shots of the M16A4

Players now receive damage from Molotovs that hit their vehicle Molotovs that hit around the vehicle, or when driven through an already-exploded molotov will not damage those inside



Survival Title System(Season 2 Beta)

Changed Season 1 Beta Rank system to Season 2 Beta Survival Title System.

UI/UX

Changed the overall lobby theme in celebration of our latest map - Vikendi Applied the snowfield environment theme Applied a snowing effect Changed the background music

Improved the Store feature Added additional sorting features to sort by Featured, Newest, Price High to Low, Price Low to High When you preview items in the store, only the selected item to be previewed will be displayed on your character. All items equipped in your wardrobe will be unequipped. If you preview a helmet skin, makeup or other items covering the face, all other items equipped on the head will be unequipped Combined the 'Career' and 'Leaderboard' menu in Statistics into a 'Season' menu Added On/Off option keybind for the on-screen key guide You can toggle the on-screen key guide by pressing ALT+K You can change the default setting for this feature in the settings under the Gameplay tab



Play Menu UI Renewal

Improved the map and game mode selection UI

Training mode can now be found under the PLAY menu, next to public match

Performance

Optimized foliage and vegetation rendering

Improved CPU performance by optimizing the object creation process

Improved GPU performance for Medium and Low options by adjusting graphic quality related to the 'Post Processing' with those settings (tuned HBAO+)

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where each weapon had a different delay between reloading and being able to fire

Fixed an issue which caused vehicles to sometimes pass through players, when rolling down a hill

Fixed an issue which prevented the system menu from opening when clicking a specific spot on the button

Fixed an issue when laying prone right next to a wall, your weapon could move through the wall in FPP

Fixed an issue when spectating a player who died in Replay Mode, the follow camera stopped working

Fixed an issue which caused sudden frame drops temporarily when quickly toggling voice/sound options repeatedly

Fixed an issue that caused the region indicator in-game beneath the health bar to display as “UNKNOWN” Region indicator will now not be shown until before the match countdown starts

Fixed an issue which caused character animations to look unnatural when players were pushed by a vehicle moving down a hill

Fixed an issue caused after restarting the lobby with 'Open Crate' and 'Preview' buttons displaying on the left side of the screen in the Store Inventory page

Fixed an issue which caused the camera to fall into the ground in replay mode after parachuting

Fixed an issue where the angle of the spectated player's view was different from that of the player

Item Spawn Balance

The overall item spawn rate is at a midpoint between our maps - offering a unique place between the spawn rates of Erangel and Sahnok. Level 3 helmets spawn in the world Level 3 vests spawn more often than other maps Smoke Grenades are spawned at a higher rate compared to other throwables



