PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) for PS4, PC, and Xbox One may get the Vikendi snow map very soon. What's more is, the PUBG Vikendi map release date may coincide with the PS4 version of the game. Thanks to the Vikendi map being datamined recently, it appears that the PUBG snow map features a giant cosmodrome complete with a rocket and a command centre along with satellites and towers peppering the landscape.

The PUBG Vikendi snow map was datamined and recreated by YouTuber Allthenewsisgoodnews. It's missing any foliage and may not be completely accurate, but gives us an idea of what to expect when it hits. When you consider this leak in addition to the PUBG PS4 PS Store description that mentions a Vikendi event pass, it is possible that both could be out at the same time. Perhaps on the PUBG PS4 release date of December 7.

PUBG PS4 bundles and price

Disc Edition

Includes: Base Game for Rs. 1,999 ($30 in the US)

Includes: Base Game for Rs. 1,999 ($30 in the US) Looter's Digital Edition

Includes: Base Game for Rs. 2,750 ($30 in the US)

Includes: Base Game for Rs. 2,750 ($30 in the US) Survivor's Digital Edition

Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 2,300 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 2,750 ($50 in the US)

Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 2,300 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 2,750 ($50 in the US) Champion's Digital Edition

Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 6,000 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 3,999 ($60 in the US)

December is an interesting period of the year for games run as services like PUBG, Fortnite, and Overwatch. All three of them would be having winter-themed events with Epic Games' battle royale shooter possibly being the first on December 4 according to a recent leak. Though given PUBG's popularity in India, we won't be surprised to see PUBG Corp's game be the most played of the bunch at least in this country.

