NDTV Gadgets360.com

PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Leaked, Release Date May Coincide With PUBG PS4

, 27 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Leaked, Release Date May Coincide With PUBG PS4

Highlights

  • Vikendi is a winter-themed PUBG map
  • It was recently datamined and has a cosmodrome
  • It could be out on December 7, the same day the game hits PS4

PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) for PS4, PC, and Xbox One may get the Vikendi snow map very soon. What's more is, the PUBG Vikendi map release date may coincide with the PS4 version of the game. Thanks to the Vikendi map being datamined recently, it appears that the PUBG snow map features a giant cosmodrome complete with a rocket and a command centre along with satellites and towers peppering the landscape.

The PUBG Vikendi snow map was datamined and recreated by YouTuber Allthenewsisgoodnews. It's missing any foliage and may not be completely accurate, but gives us an idea of what to expect when it hits. When you consider this leak in addition to the PUBG PS4 PS Store description that mentions a Vikendi event pass, it is possible that both could be out at the same time. Perhaps on the PUBG PS4 release date of December 7.

PUBG PS4 bundles and price

  • Disc Edition
    Includes: Base Game for Rs. 1,999 ($30 in the US)
  • Looter's Digital Edition
    Includes: Base Game for Rs. 2,750 ($30 in the US)
  • Survivor's Digital Edition
    Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 2,300 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 2,750 ($50 in the US)
  • Champion's Digital Edition
    Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 6,000 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 3,999 ($60 in the US)

December is an interesting period of the year for games run as services like PUBG, Fortnite, and Overwatch. All three of them would be having winter-themed events with Epic Games' battle royale shooter possibly being the first on December 4 according to a recent leak. Though given PUBG's popularity in India, we won't be surprised to see PUBG Corp's game be the most played of the bunch at least in this country.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG PS4, playerunknowns battlegrounds, PUBG Corp, Vikendi, PUBG snow map
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Samsung's Galaxy Flex Foldable Phone Price Leaked, May Cost as Much as GBP 2,000
Facebook Election 'War Room' Goes Quiet - for Now
Pricee
PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Leaked, Release Date May Coincide With PUBG PS4
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  2. Samsung Galaxy A8s Specifications, Design Details Leaked
  3. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India Next on Wednesday
  4. Huawei Mate 20 Pro With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Moto G7 Play With Display Notch, Snapdragon 632 Spotted on FCC in the US
  6. Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 India Launch Expected at HMD Global December 6 Event
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Leaked in Video, Specifications Tipped
  8. Huawei Mate 20 Pro to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Oppo A7 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,230mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. NASA's InSight Spacecraft Lands Safely on Mars
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.