PUBG Training Mode Announced, Designed to Serve All Players

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is set to introduce a “training mode” next month, which will give players the chance to practise a variety of skills. The training mode map will come with a new 2x2km with support for 5-20 players, and will include a shooting range, parachute practice area, a throwables range, a melee range, a parkour area, a close quarters combat (CQC) course, vehicle tracks, water surfaces, and equipment tables.

It forms a part of the developers’ larger “Fix PUBG” initiative unveiled earlier in August, which set a months-long roadmap of improving performance, removing bugs, matchmaking, anti-cheating, and quality of life issues.

PUBG Madison world team lead Dave Curd said the training mode is designed to serve all players, helping newcomers “understand the basics of navigation, looting, shooting, driving, and parachuting”, let casual ones experiment with “stunt driving, boat racing, and exploring” while the dedicated, serious lot learn about “deeper gunplay – how the attachments, scopes, recoil, zeroing, and bullet-drop influence their shots”.

Senior designer Dave Osei added that the training mode map will be a “living map with room to introduce new areas as well as ideas players want to see implemented in the future” and added: “We wanted to go beyond what players were asking for, so we didn’t want the map to be just a shooting range, but an open, living map where players can test a variety of skills to their heart’s content. The map is broken up into different sections; short- and long-range combat, vehicle races, jump skills, vaulting, vehicle ramps…etc.”

Here are a few pictures of the PUBG training mode map:

