Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PUBG Looks to Have Lost Nearly Half Its Steam Player Count Since January

 
, 25 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Looks to Have Lost Nearly Half Its Steam Player Count Since January

Highlights

  • Peak player count in January was 3.23 million
  • It's now at 1.75 million
  • Fortnite has gone from strength to strength

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has lost nearly half its Steam player base since its January peak, according to data provided by video game tracking sites.

SteamCharts shows that PUBG is now down to a peak of 1.75 million players in the last month, which represents a drop of 46 percent from its peak of 3.23 million players back in January this year. Average player count has been falling every month too, having gone from 1.58 million in January to 0.8 million this month. The highest drop-off was in May (20 percent).

PUBG announced just last week it had hit 50 million units sold on PC and Xbox One combined. The game is not available on PS4, which is the more popular console. Meanwhile, PUBG's biggest battle royale competitor, Fortnite, is available on all three: PC, Xbox One, and PS4. On the portable front, PUBG is on Android and iOS, while Fortnite is available on iOS and Nintendo Switch, where it racked up 2 million downloads in less than a day.

Fortnite's success likely contributed to PUBG's fall on PC. The game leads with YouTube viewers, having garnered over 5 billion views in April; and grossed over $300 million in the same month. And while Fortnite arrived on the battle royale scene by following PUBG, it's now the latter that's learning from the former: PUBG copied Fortnite's Battle Pass customisation unlocks on both desktop and mobile last week.

It's possible the declining numbers led PUBG to have its first Steam sale last week as well, though the timing was quite close to Steam's own summer sale.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, playerunknowns battlegrounds, Steam
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How to Clear Cache in Chrome
OnePlus 6 Said to Face Battery Drain Issues With OxygenOS 5.1.8, OnePlus 3, 3T Also Said to Face Similar Issues
Best Camera Phones
PUBG Looks to Have Lost Nearly Half Its Steam Player Count Since January
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6 Pro With 4000mAh Battery, iPhone X-Like Display Notch Launched
  2. WhatsApp Now Lets You Toggle Media Visibility for Individual Chats
  3. Airtel Gives Up to 20 Percent Discount on 6-Month, 1-Year Broadband Plans
  4. Honor 7X Price Dropped in India; Gets New Features in Software Update
  5. Asus ZenFone 5Z India Launch Will Be Soon, Flipkart Teaser Tips
  6. Oppo Find X Launch, Nokia X6 Coming Soon, and More News This Week
  7. Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 With 8-Inch Full-HD Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched
  8. Nokia 7 Plus Users Get Android P Beta 2, ARCore Support Introduced
  9. HP Refreshes Its Pavilion x360 14 Range of Laptops in India
  10. OnePlus 6 Said to Be Facing Battery Drain Issues With OxygenOS 5.1.8
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.