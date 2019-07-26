Technology News
PUBG Season 4 Update (v4.1) Now Live for PC Gamers, Weapon Issues Fixed

The Season 4 update brings adjustments to many weapons and vehicles.

26 July 2019
PUBG Season 4 Update (v4.1) Now Live for PC Gamers, Weapon Issues Fixed

PUBG Season 4 comes with an Erangel visual update

Highlights
  • PUBG Season 4 update was released through test servers last week
  • The update brings Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath
  • PUBG team has fixed issues with both-action SRs and S1987 shotgun

PUBG Season 4 is now live for all PC users. The latest update, which was is referred to as PC Update 4.1, was released as a beta trial through test servers last week. In the list of changes, the first update of PUBG Season 4 brings a revamp of the Erangel map and includes a new Survivor Pass. There is also a visual overhaul. The update also includes tweaked terrain, signage, and buildings as well as an improved mission change system. Alongside delivering a new experience through the Update 4.1, PUBG developers have brought additional fixes for weapon issues.

To offer the undiscovered history, PUBG Season 4 brings an updated Erangel map. "Erangel, which has a special home in the hearts of many of us, now features refreshed buildings, upgraded graphics, and some revelations as to the island's combat-scarred history," the PUBG team noted while announcing the fresh update.

In terms of visual changes, the fresh PUBG update brings updates to areas such as the Military Base, Mylta Power, Quarry, Mansion, and Prison. Some updates can also be noticed in the form of terrain changes.

Similarly, the PUBG developers have added trenches, blast marks, camo nets, and abandoned tanks across different areas of the revamped map.

One of the key attractions of PUBG Season 4 is the Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath. The update includes the new change to offer over 100 rewards to unlock by completing various missions.

PUBG gamers will be able to access Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath until October 15th PDT -- ending with the live server maintenance. Further, the Survivor Pass and Level-up items will be available for purchase until the season ends.

Gamers will also be able to notice the improved mission change system through the first update of PUBG Season 4. "When unlocking new rewards, a prompt will now allow you to go directly to the appearance tab by clicking the button in the popup," the team said in the announcement post.

The Season 4 update also brings adjustments to many weapons and vehicles. Likewise, there will be changes including the ability to use healing and boost items while moving in the game. The intensity of damage through guns like Kar98k, S12K, and SMGs has also been increased.

As we mentioned, the team originally released the PUBG 4.1 beta update through its test servers last week. PC gamers across the globe, however, can now experience the changes by downloading the update through the live servers.

The PUBG team has also announced through a couple of tweets that it has fixed the weapon issues that some players experienced previously. There is a fix for the reload issue with both-action SRs that prevented rounds from automatically being chambered after firing in certain situations. Also, a reload issue with the S1987 shotgun has been resolved.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Season 4 Update 4.1, PUBG Season 4, PUBG Update 4.1, PUBG, PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
PUBG Season 4 Update (v4.1) Now Live for PC Gamers, Weapon Issues Fixed
