While PUBG Mobile is the most popular version of the battle royale shooter, it's easy to forget the PC version that started it all. Although its player base is nowhere close to its Android and iOS counterpart, PUBG PC has its fans, some of whom have gone to the extent of creating a tool that allows you to find Twitch streamers that were killed or killed by a specific player. Dubbed PUBG Report, it lets users look up any handles that may have been involved in a kill on Twitch and you'll be able to watch them just right before the kill.

Although this could result in being used for stream sniping— by zeroing in on a Twitch streamer as they're broadcasting a game, it's one endorsed by the game's developers.

"PUBG Report will allow you to search an IGN to find Twitch streamers that either killed or were killed by that player," a post from PUBG Corp reads.

"Just go to the website and type in an IGN [in-game name] to get a list of all of the kills that were broadcasted. If that player was streaming at the same time, both of the videos will be available to view on the same page. Each video will start right before the kill so there's no need to search to find it. The full stream is available if you would like to continue watching."

PUBG Report uses the official PUBG API that can be used for free. While it supports Twitch streams on PC only right now, there are plans to add support for console players on Twitch as well as Mixer streams. It's odd to see YouTube missing from its future support plans considering the platform's popularity in markets where Twitch is far from relevant like India.

