PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds might release on the PS4 in December, according to reports.

On Monday, members of video gaming forum ResetEra unearthed a post from October in a separate PlayStation forum called PSNProfiles, wherein a user claimed that PUBG was in their PS4's game database.

“Don't know when it's coming out, but it's already on Sony servers, hosting the game image and Content-ID for the PSN store,” the PSNProfiles member added, with two individual content IDs for North America and the US. Both currently display a 404 error.

Later on Monday in the ResetEra thread, video games analyst Daniel Ahmad said that PUBG would be out next month on PS4, with other users suggesting it points to a one-year exclusivity deal for Microsoft and Bluehole, the South Korean parent company of PUBG Corporation.

In response to comments about a possible release around The Game Awards 2018 on December 6 in Los Angeles, Ahmad added: “Pretty much. Although maybe they'll announce its actual existence earlier or something.”

This comes on the back of the September leak that the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee had rated PUBG for PS4. And with the game recently hitting 1.0 on Xbox One, it makes sense that the developer would want to explore more platforms.

The full release on Xbox One also carried the label “console launch exclusive”, which further points to a release on PS4 at some point.

After spending much of 2017 as an early access title on Steam for PC, PUBG hit 1.0 on Windows last December. It entered early access on Xbox One the same month, and hit 1.0 in September. In between, PUBG Mobile was released on Android and iOS.

