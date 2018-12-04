PUBG PS4 Won't Have Vikendi Snow Map on Launch Day: PUBG Corp

The PUBG PS4 release date is December 7. In the run up to this, developer PUBG Corp has confirmed what maps the game would have at launch. And no, the previously leaked Vikendi snow map isn't one of them. Instead, PUBG PS4 will launch with Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar, all of which are present and playable on PUBG Mobile, PC, and Xbox One. Considering that PUBG PS4 is bundled with a Vikendi event pass, it suggests that we could see Vikendi making it to all platforms soon enough.

PUBG PS4 map list

Erangel: the first map of PUBG. An 8×8 km map resembling a Russian military testing facility

Miramar: the second map created for PUBG. An 8×8 km map set in the deserts of Central and South America

Sanhok: the smallest map (4×4 km) based in the jungles of the Southeast Asia region

Furthermore, PUBG Corp highlighted some in-game items exclusive to the PS4 version of the game.

PUBG PS4 exclusives

PUBG PS4 Pixel Art Parachute: starting on December 7, simply log into the game to receive the Pixel Art Parachute, inspired by the PlayStation iconic blue

Nathan Drake's desert outfit from the Uncharted series

Ellie's Backpack from The Last of Us

PUBG avatar

PUBG Miramar theme

And in case you forgot, there are a few PUBG PS4 bundles too.

PUBG PS4 price and bundles

Disc Edition

Includes: Base Game for Rs. 1,999 ($30 in the US)

Includes: Base Game for Rs. 1,999 ($30 in the US) Looter's Digital Edition

Includes: Base Game for Rs. 2,750 ($30 in the US)

Includes: Base Game for Rs. 2,750 ($30 in the US) Survivor's Digital Edition

Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 2,300 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 2,750 ($50 in the US)

Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 2,300 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 2,750 ($50 in the US) Champion's Digital Edition

Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 6,000 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 3,999 ($60 in the US)

December is an interesting period of the year for games run as services like PUBG, Fortnite, and Overwatch. All three of them would have winter-themed events with Epic Games' battle royale shooter possibly being the first on December 6 according to a recent announcement. Though given PUBG's popularity in India, we won't be surprised to see PUBG Corp's game be the most played of the bunch in this country.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.