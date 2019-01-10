NDTV Gadgets360.com

PUBG PS4 Was Sony's Best-Selling Game in December

, 10 January 2019
Highlights

  • It was the highest entry on the North American charts
  • It was the highest new entry on the European charts
  • Fortnite's DLC was another big seller

PUBG Mobile may be the most popular version of the battle royale shooter, but it seems that PUBG PS4 is doing quite well for itself. According to Sony, the PUBG Corp-developed game stormed the digital download charts on the PS Store, making it to the top position on the North America PS4. In Europe, it was newest best-selling game too, coming in second to FIFA 19. The PS4 best-seller lists for Europe and North America also highlights differences in the popularity of some titles over others. Case in point: Mortal Kombat XL's presence on the North America chart while The Sims 4 remains popular in Europe.

Sony's European list also reveals Fortnite's DLC popularity with the Summit Striker, Frozen Legends, Deep Freeze Bundle, and Standard Founder's Pack taking the top four spots on the PS4 DLC chart for Europe. There's no such DLC list for North America though. The top 10 best-selling PS4 games for December for both regions are below.

PS4 Top Downloads for December – Europe

  1. FIFA 19
  2. PUBG
  3. Battlefield 5
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  5. Grand Theft Auto 5
  6. God of War
  7. Red Dead Redemption 2
  8. Spider-Man
  9. The Forest
  10. The Sims 4

PS4 Top Downloads for December – North America

  1. PUBG
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  3. Grand Theft Auto 5
  4. Red Dead Redemption 2
  5. Battlefield 5
  6. FIFA 19
  7. Mortal Kombat XL
  8. Spider-Man
  9. NBA 2K19
  10. Madden NFL 19

For what it's worth, we found PUBG PS4 to be an interesting beast. A year ago, it would have been revolutionary. At the moment, it's just about competent due to its middle of the road pricing and decent frame rate bogged down by poor presentation. If you own a PS4 and haven't played the superlative PUBG Mobile, play that first and if you prefer a bigger screen and the PS4 controller, give PUBG PS4 a go. It's not the best version of PUBG, but it'll do.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

PUBG, PUBG PS4, Sony, PSN, PS4
