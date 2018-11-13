NDTV Gadgets360.com

PUBG PS4 Release Date and Price Revealed as Pre-Orders Open on Amazon

, 13 November 2018
PUBG PS4 Release Date and Price Revealed as Pre-Orders Open on Amazon

Highlights

  • PUBG hits the PS4 on December 7
  • It has four editions
  • Only one of them is on disc

After many a leak, PUBG PS4 has finally been revealed. The battle royale sensation has officially been listed on Amazon along with how much it costs and when it will be playable. The PUBG PS4 release date is December 7 the world over. As for the PUBG PS4 price, it starts from $30 and is available on disc. With PUBG hitting the PS4, it makes Sony's console the second one to get the game after a yearlong period of exclusivity on the Xbox One. To celebrate PUBG coming to the PS4, Sony announced several editions of the game. These include PUBG PS4 on disc, Looter's Digital Edition, Survivor's Digital Edition, and the Champion's Digital Edition. PUBG PS4 pre-order bonuses include skins from Uncharted and The Last of Us.

PUBG PS4 bundles and price

  • Disc Edition
    Includes: Base Game for $30 (around Rs. 2,100)
  • Looter's Digital Edition
    Includes: Base Game for $30 (around Rs. 2,100)
  • Survivor's Digital Edition
    Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 2,300 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for $50 (around Rs. 3,500)
  • Champion's Digital Edition
    Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 6,000 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP (around Rs. 4,200)

PUBG PS4 India price

Right now the India PS Store doesn't have a PUBG PS4 price yet. However if we go by past $30 conversions for India on the PS Store, it should work out to Rs. 2,081 much like other $30 games such as  Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales. The Survivor Digital Edition should be Rs. 3,499, while the Champion's Digital Edition price should be Rs. 3,999, in line with $50 and $60 game prices on India PSN.

It's unclear if PUBG PS4 on disc is making it to India either seeing that developer PUBG Corp doesn't have a local presence. Sony could handle distribution duties. Gadgets 360 has got in touch with Sony India for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company.

Last week, members of video gaming forum ResetEra unearthed a post from October in a separate PlayStation forum called PSNProfiles, wherein a user claimed that PUBG was in their PS4's game database.

“Don't know when it's coming out, but it's already on Sony servers, hosting the game image and Content-ID for the PSN store,” the PSNProfiles member added, with two individual content IDs for North America and the US. Both currently display a 404 error.

In the same ResetEra thread, video games analyst Daniel Ahmad said that PUBG would be out next month on PS4, with other users suggesting it points to a one-year exclusivity deal for Microsoft and Bluehole, the South Korean parent company of PUBG Corp.

Comments

