Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG, PS4 Slim, Spider Man PS4, and More Discounts for Sony Summer Promotion

PUBG, PS4 Slim, Spider-Man PS4, and More Discounts for Sony Summer Promotion

, 12 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG, PS4 Slim, Spider-Man PS4, and More Discounts for Sony Summer Promotion

PS4 Slim 500GB and 1TB are at their lowest prices ever with the Sony summer promotion

Highlights

PUBG is Rs. 1,499 instead of Rs. 1,999

God of War is 50 percent off at Rs. 1,999

Spider-Man is Rs. 2,499 instead of Rs. 3,999

PUBG PS4, God of War, Spider-Man PS4, as well as PlayStation VR (PS VR), and the PS4 Slim 500GB and 1TB consoles have all received a price drop in India. These deep discounts are a part of Sony's summer promotion and include a host of other titles as well as such as Minecraft, Bloodborne, and Uncharted 4 to name a few. Pricing for games is in the range of Rs. 999 to Rs. 2,499 with the PUBG price being Rs. 1,499 instead of Rs. 1,999 while Spider-Man and God of War are Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 1,999 respectively instead of the usual Rs. 3,999 MRP.

Deals for these games, consoles, and PS VR headsets are now live on sites like Games The Shop as well as offline stores. Expect Amazon and Flipkart to list them as well through the day. The PS4 Slim 500GB price is now Rs. 23,580 with three games (Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, and Gran Turismo Sport) as well as three months of PS Plus. Meanwhile, the PS4 Slim 1TB price is Rs. 30,550 with an extra controller or a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2.

As for PS VR, the starter pack will set you back by Rs. 24,630 and the mega pack by Rs. 27,620.

These discounts will last till June 15 and certain items, like the PS4 Slim 500GB are in short supply. Therefore these offers are valid while stocks last. Here are all the deals.

PS4 India discounts

  • PS4 Slim 500GB with Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Gran Turismo Sport, and three months PS Plus - Rs. 23,580 (MRP is Rs. 28,580)
  • PS4 Slim 1TB with extra controller or Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rs. 30,550 (MRP is.36,590)

PS4 games at Rs. 999

PS4 games at Rs. 1,499

PS4 games at Rs. 1,999

PS4 games at Rs. 2,499

PS VR India discounts

  • PS VR starter pack (headset, camera, PS VR Worlds) - Rs. 24,630
  • PS VR mega pack (headset, camera, Astrobot, Doom VFR, Skyrim VR, Wipeout Omega Collection, PS VR Worlds) - Rs. 27,620

It's interesting to see Sony take an extremely aggressive approach to the Indian market considering it is essentially PlayStation country thanks to Microsoft's continued absence at a large chunk of local retail and Nintendo lacking an official presence. Though the lack of a PS4 Pro price drop is disappointing if you've been waiting to buy it.

At the moment the PS4 Pro India price is Rs. 38,710 officially with warranty, while it goes for around Rs. 34,000 in the grey market without warranty. The promise of cheaper hardware abroad ensures more competitive rates for those willing to forsake warranty in the interim as its more likely for the US and Europe to receive price cuts first due to their market size. The moment Europe gets a price cut, India should see one as well as the country falls under the European region for Sony.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, Spiderman PS4, Spider Man PS4, God of War, PS4, PS4 Slim 500GB, PS4 Slim 1TB, PS VR, PlayStation VR
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
PUBG Banned by Nepal, Citing Negative Impact on Children
WPA3 Vulnerable to Password-Stealing Attacks, Claim Researchers
Redmi Note 6 Pro
PUBG, PS4 Slim, Spider-Man PS4, and More Discounts for Sony Summer Promotion
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo V11
TRENDING
  1. Google, Huawei Set to Pay Up to $400 to Affected Nexus 6P Owners
  2. PUBG Mobile Subscriptions Show Tencent Doesn't Really Care About India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Gets Android Pie Update in India
  5. Here Are the Best Offers From Amazon's Fab Phones Fest Sale
  6. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Triple Camera Setup Launched
  7. PUBG Banned by Nepal, Citing Negative Impact on Children
  8. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Feature Giving More Control Over Archived Chats
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.