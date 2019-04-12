PUBG, PS4 Slim, Spider-Man PS4, and More Discounts for Sony Summer Promotion

PUBG PS4, God of War, Spider-Man PS4, as well as PlayStation VR (PS VR), and the PS4 Slim 500GB and 1TB consoles have all received a price drop in India. These deep discounts are a part of Sony's summer promotion and include a host of other titles as well as such as Minecraft, Bloodborne, and Uncharted 4 to name a few. Pricing for games is in the range of Rs. 999 to Rs. 2,499 with the PUBG price being Rs. 1,499 instead of Rs. 1,999 while Spider-Man and God of War are Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 1,999 respectively instead of the usual Rs. 3,999 MRP.

Deals for these games, consoles, and PS VR headsets are now live on sites like Games The Shop as well as offline stores. Expect Amazon and Flipkart to list them as well through the day. The PS4 Slim 500GB price is now Rs. 23,580 with three games (Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, and Gran Turismo Sport) as well as three months of PS Plus. Meanwhile, the PS4 Slim 1TB price is Rs. 30,550 with an extra controller or a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2.

As for PS VR, the starter pack will set you back by Rs. 24,630 and the mega pack by Rs. 27,620.

These discounts will last till June 15 and certain items, like the PS4 Slim 500GB are in short supply. Therefore these offers are valid while stocks last. Here are all the deals.

PS4 India discounts

PS4 Slim 500GB with Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Gran Turismo Sport, and three months PS Plus - Rs. 23,580 (MRP is Rs. 28,580)

PS4 Slim 1TB with extra controller or Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rs. 30,550 (MRP is.36,590)

PS4 games at Rs. 999

PS4 games at Rs. 1,499

PS4 games at Rs. 1,999

PS4 games at Rs. 2,499

PS VR India discounts

PS VR starter pack (headset, camera, PS VR Worlds) - Rs. 24,630

PS VR mega pack (headset, camera, Astrobot, Doom VFR, Skyrim VR, Wipeout Omega Collection, PS VR Worlds) - Rs. 27,620

It's interesting to see Sony take an extremely aggressive approach to the Indian market considering it is essentially PlayStation country thanks to Microsoft's continued absence at a large chunk of local retail and Nintendo lacking an official presence. Though the lack of a PS4 Pro price drop is disappointing if you've been waiting to buy it.

At the moment the PS4 Pro India price is Rs. 38,710 officially with warranty, while it goes for around Rs. 34,000 in the grey market without warranty. The promise of cheaper hardware abroad ensures more competitive rates for those willing to forsake warranty in the interim as its more likely for the US and Europe to receive price cuts first due to their market size. The moment Europe gets a price cut, India should see one as well as the country falls under the European region for Sony.

