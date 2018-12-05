NDTV Gadgets360.com

PUBG PS4 Now Available for Preload

, 05 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG PS4 Now Available for Preload

Highlights

  • The game hits PS4 on December 7
  • It has a 33.51GB download size
  • The PUBG PS4 PTS can be downloaded too

PUBG for PS4 is out on December 7 and you can preload the game right now, two days prior to release. Our PS4 Pro was on with automatic download enabled and we noticed PUBG PS4 started downloading. The PUBG PS4 download size is 33.51GB while the PUBG PS4 PTS build, short for Public Test Server, is 37.35GB. PUBG PS4 will launch with Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar, all of which are present and playable on PUBG Mobile, PC, and Xbox One. Considering that PUBG PS4 is bundled with a Vikendi event pass, it suggests that we could see Vikendi making it to all platforms soon enough. The developer also revealed some in-game items that will be available to PS4 users, and exclusive to the platform.

PUBG PS4 map list

  • Erangel: the first map of PUBG. An 8×8 km map resembling a Russian military testing facility
  • Miramar: the second map created for PUBG. An 8×8 km map set in the deserts of Central and South America
  • Sanhok: the smallest map (4×4 km) based in the jungles of the Southeast Asia region

As we mentioned, PUBG Corp has also highlighted some in-game items exclusive to the PS4 version of the game.

PUBG PS4 exclusives

  • PUBG PS4 Pixel Art Parachute: starting on December 7, simply log into the game to receive the Pixel Art Parachute, inspired by the PlayStation iconic blue
  • Nathan Drake's desert outfit from the Uncharted series
  • Ellie's Backpack from The Last of Us
  • PUBG avatar
  • PUBG Miramar theme

PUBG PS4 price

The PUBG PS4 price is Rs. 1,999 on disc ($30 in the US). With the digital version of the base game known as the PUBG Looter's Edition being Rs. 2,750 ($30 in the US), a 3,999 Champion's Edition ($60 in the US), and a Rs. 2,750 Survivor's Edition ($50 in the US), there are options aplenty.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG PS4, PUBG
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Fortnite Creative Mode for Season 7 Officially Announced, Timed Exclusive to Battle Pass Owners
Internal Facebook Emails Show How Company Burnt Rivals, Struck Deals Over Data
Pricee
PUBG PS4 Now Available for Preload
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Asus Vivobook
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone Max M2, ZenFone Max Pro M2 Price, Specifications Leaked
  2. Scientists Detect Biggest Collision of Black Holes Ever Observed
  3. Nokia 8.1 With 6.18" HDR Display, Android 9 Pie, Snapdragon 710 Launched
  4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Unveiled With 5G Modem, Improved AI Performance
  5. Oppo R17 Pro With Super VOOC Flash Charge Fast Charging Launched in India
  6. Flipkart's Sale Kicks Off Tonight With Offers on These Mobiles and More
  7. Xiaomi ‘I Love Mi’ Sale on Amazon Will Offer Discounts on These Phones
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  10. Nokia 8.1 Launch Expected Today, How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.