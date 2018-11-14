PUBG PS4 India Price and Editions Revealed as Pre-Orders Open on PS Store

After being announced for pre-order internationally, PUBG for PS4 finally has an India price for its multiple editions. All digital versions of PUBG PS4 — the PUBG Looter's Edition, the PUBG Survivor's Edition, and the PUBG Champion's Edition now have India pricing that's not too far from what we had initially speculated and are available for pre-order right now. The PS4 release of PUBG marks the end of the game's yearlong Xbox One exclusivity. At the moment there's no sign of PUBG PS4 on disc yet. Seeing that PUBG developer PUBG Corp doesn't have an India presence, chances are distribution duties may fall on Sony India. Gadgets 360 has got in touch with the company and will update this story if we hear from it. That said, here's what you get when you pre-order PUBG PS4 digitally.

PUBG PS4 India price and editions

PUBG Looter's Digital Edition

Includes: Base Game for Rs. 2,750

Includes: Base Game for Rs. 2,750 PUBG Survivor's Digital Edition

Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 2,300 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 2,750

Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 2,300 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 2,750 PUBG Champion's Digital Edition

Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 6,000 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 3,999

It's odd that the PUBG Survivor's and Looter's Editions sport the same price point. Perhaps it's an error on Sony's part that will be rectified shortly. That said, it's great to see this battle royale game be available on more platforms and hopefully its launch is less bug-riddled than what it was on PC and Xbox One. If you were wondering if you need to use your credit or debit card on the India PS Store, fret not, Sony has made prepaid India PS Store card available for purchase for awhile now.

In conversation with South Korea's InvenGlobal last year, PUBG Corp CEO Chang Han Kim had this to say regarding PUBG and where he'd like the game to be:

"I'd like PUBG to become a universal media franchise based on the game. We want to take part in diverse industries including e-sports, movies, drama, cartoons, animation, and more. In fact, we received a couple of calls from a number of developers in Hollywood and Netflix. Our dream is to build a new game-based culture through various ways like this, and have the lead of that culture."

At the time, he did let slip that the game will be exclusive to the Xbox One for awhile, shedding light on Sony's adherence of quality.

"As it's going to be an exclusive title on Xbox One for some time, we'd like to focus on completing the Xbox One PUBG for now. If we have the opportunity, the final goal would be to launch the title on every platform," he said.

"Early Access on Steam and Game Preview on Xbox One are like pre-release, so they don't have a restriction on quality. However, PS is very strict about this. There were cases where a game took six months more to launch even when it was already completed. We are still in the stage of learning the console development environment and console gamers' taste. We need to think about other platforms after evaluating and completing the Xbox One version first."

