PUBG PS4 Disc India Price and Release Date Revealed

, 20 November 2018
PUBG PS4 Disc India Price and Release Date Revealed

Highlights

  • The game is Rs. 1,999 on disc
  • It will be available from December 7
  • It's cheaper than the digital version that's Rs. 2,750

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is gracing the PS4 next month. And while PUBG Corp and Sony have confirmed that the battle royale sensation will be available on disc internationally, Sony India was yet to reveal that PUBG PS4 on disc was making it to the country. So if you were holding off for PUBG PS4 on disc in India, you're in luck. Several retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed that PUBG PS4 discs will be available in India. What's more is, it's a whole lot cheaper than buying PUBG PS4 digitally.

The PUBG PS4 India disc price is Rs. 1,999 and has a release date of December 7, same day as the game world over. Sony India, we've been given to understand, will handle distribution duties. Hopefully it doesn't meet the same fate as Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus, Spider-Man PS4, and God of War. That said, the Rs. 1,999 price point makes it a better deal, with the game costing Rs. 2,750 and above digitally. You can pre-order PUBG PS4 on disc via Games The Shop with listings on Amazon and Flipkart yet to go live.

PUBG PS4 bundles and price

  • Disc Edition
    Includes: Base Game for Rs. 1,999
  • Looter's Digital Edition
    Includes: Base Game for Rs. 2,750
  • Survivor's Digital Edition
    Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 2,300 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 2,750
  • Champion's Digital Edition
    Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 6,000 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 3,999

It's odd that the PUBG Survivor's and Looter's Editions sport the same price point. Perhaps it's an error on Sony's part that will be rectified shortly. That said, it's great to see this battle royale game be available on more platforms and hopefully its launch is less bug-riddled than what it was on PC and Xbox One. If you were wondering if you need to use your credit or debit card on the India PS Store, fret not, Sony has made prepaid India PS Store card available for purchase for awhile now.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG PS4, Sony, Sony India
