PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Version 1.0 Release Date Is December 20, Desert Map Miramar Detailed at The Game Awards 2017

 
08 December 2017
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Version 1.0 Release Date Is December 20, Desert Map Miramar Detailed at The Game Awards 2017

Highlights

  • PUBG is out of Steam Early Access on December 20
  • A new map Miramar was revealed
  • It will be available on PUBG test servers today

Multiplayer survival shooter PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) will be out of Steam Early Access on December 20. It’s full release is called 1.0.

In addition to this, developer PUBG Corp is adding Miramar. It’s a desert map that was revealed for the first time at The Game Awards 2017.

Miramar is available on PUBG public test servers at 12am PT (1:30pm IST) today. It isn't as big as Erandel — PUBG’s original map, appearing a tad smaller and featuring a mix of rural and urban landscapes.

 

With PUBG hitting the Xbox One next week, it will be interesting to see how different the game is on the Xbox One versus the PC version. Hopefully it holds a better frame rate? We’ll know soon enough.

In our PUBG review we noted that despite the PC version’s many technical problems, there is some fun to be had. The gunplay is satisfying when aiming works as it should, and the ever shrinking map provides an interesting challenge as it results in more frequent, chaotic encounters. But in between landing a headshot and sprinting to the nearest safe zone, are long moments of silence, spent rummaging through houses and buildings in search of equipment — if you haven’t been punched to death by another player in the first few minutes.

We spoke about PUBG and what to expect from its Xbox One release on Transition. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below. 

