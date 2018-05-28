PUBG Devs Promise to Do Better With PC Performance

PUBG Corp., the developers of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, announced a slew of changes to improve game performance on Saturday, admitting mistakes it has made in the past, in addition to talking about upcoming new content. It would also now push optimisations as and when they are ready, instead of waiting for major patches.

"Although we’ve made some meaningful improvements to PUBG, we’ve fallen short in other ways," the dev team wrote. "Players have rightfully called us out for failing to address complaints about performance, and recently we haven’t done the best job of communicating about the changes we’re making to the game."

Going forward, PUBG Corp. outlined three top priorities: performance, server-side optimisation, and cheating. That means addressing "unpredictable FPS drops, and visual stuttering", optimising animation and models, and taking a no-prisoners approach to cheating.

On the performance front, it said it would issues a fix for vehicles moving over "different types of ground materials quickly" causing GPUs to overload, and optimise several things: the way PUBG handles the movement of opponents who you can’t see, character movement and animation while skydiving, frame-drop issues caused by parachute animations and high-magnification scopes, and the replay system.

As for the server-side of optimisation, PUBG Corp. plans to improve network code and reduce network latency, and eliminate inefficient network code, and increase the speed at which the server transfers data about objects.

That brings us to cheating, where the PUBG dev team believes it has "made the most progress". That includes encryption-based solutions to prevent hackers from exploiting vulnerabilities, banning accounts within hours of using an exploit, and even taking legal action against those who create these hacks.

The new PUBG content in question is the Sanhok map, which will include a popular fan request: a drivable three-wheeled vehicle called the Tukshai, or an auto rickshaw as it's known here in India.

