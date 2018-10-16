PUBG PC Anti-Cheat Tech Can Permanently Ban Your System: Report

PUBG PC received an update that brought new anti-cheat tech. And now it seems that developer PUBG Corp will ban PCs belonging to cheaters. According to a report based on what PUBG Corp has stated on the official PUBG Korean forums, you can expect hardware-based bans on the way in addition to a permanent ban on user accounts. What's more is, it won't be restricted to PC, those cheating in PUBG on the Xbox One will have their consoles banned from the game too. As the new anti-cheat system is already in place, bans are expected to rollout from November 10. Right now, PUBG Corp has yet to issue a statement regarding this for other territories and it will be interesting to see if this is for specific regions where cheating is rampant.

While banning users on a hardware level by preventing their PCs and Xbox Ones from accessing the game might seem extreme, it's a step down from PUBG Corp's past anti-cheating initiatives. Previously it collaborated with law enforcement agencies to arrest PUBG PC cheaters.

Last year, PUBG Corp confirmed that 15 people were arrested for “developing and selling hacking/cheating programs that affect PUBG” on PC. What’s more is that the malicious code, including Trojan horse software , was added as a part of these programs to steal user information. PUBG Corp plans to continue cracking down on hacking and cheating programs as well as those who make them, until its player base can battle it out in a fair environment.

“We’ve upgraded our security measures, improved our anti-cheat solutions, and recently even added a new anti-cheat solution on top of all that. In the meantime, we’ve also been continuously gathering information on hack developers (and sellers) and have been working extensively with multiple partners and judicial authorities to bring these people to justice,” a post from the company reads.

“It was confirmed that malicious code, including Trojan horse software, was included in some of these programs and was used to steal user information,” reads the police statement translated by PUBG Corp.

Developers were arrested for “developing hack programs, hosting marketplaces for hack programs, and brokering transactions.” They have been fined approximately 30 million RNB (Chinese Renminbi), around Rs. 34 crore.

“Other suspects related to this case are still being investigated,” reads the police statement. “Some hack programs that are being distributed through the internet includes a Huigezi Trojan horse (Chinese backdoor) virus."

The Chinese police said it was proven that hack developers used the virus to “control a user’s PC, scan their data, and extract information illegally.”

“The longstanding rumor that hacking/cheating programs extract information from users’ PCs has been confirmed to be true,” said PUBG Corp.

“Using illegal programs not only disrupts others, but can end up with you handing over your personal information.”

Before this PUBG Corp teamed up with Tencent and Chinese authorities to arrest 120 people suspected of creating hacking and cheating programs for PUBG.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Tencent has “helped law enforcement agents uncover at least 30 cases and arrest 120 people suspected of designing programs that confer unfair advantages”. These include granting players the ability to see-through walls or have auto-aim that ensures you never miss hitting an opponent.

As per Chinese law, disrupting computer networks could result in five years of jail time or more, making cheating in PUBG a risky proposition. Nonetheless, it’s so prevalent that Bluehole’s anti-cheats partner, BattlEye, has banned 1.5 million accounts.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.