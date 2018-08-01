PUBG Patch 19 Improves Frame Rate, Net Code, and Adds Dynamic Weather

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) on PC has received a new update that adds dynamic weather to its maps, brings in some fixes to the frame rate, and hopefully will ensure that there's less lag while playing the game. Dubbed as PUBG patch 19, it also brings a host of quality of life fixes such as an updated UI that makes splitting ammo easier as well as the ability to place markers in the map. The PUBG patch 19 download size is 9GB and is available right now on the game's test servers. No date has been given for it to hit the live servers.

Developer PUBG Corp claims to have improved frame rate by optimising weapons not held in hand in addition to enhanced level streaming, smoke effects, as well as fixing an issue when frame rate nosedives when environmental effects were created. In addition to this, network code has been modified to allow for better server performance, that could lead to less lag. Also new to the game is limb penetration that would ensure headshots aren't blocked by an arm in front the target's head. Dynamic weather allows for different conditions on Erangel and Miramar maps such as overcast and sunset.

PUBG patch 19 notes

Gameplay

Bullet penetration system is now applied to arms and hands.

When bullet hits the arm/hand of the character, it will penetrate following its ballistic curve.

When a bullet penetrates a arm/hand and strikes a more vulnerable body part behind it, the greater damage will be applied. In other words, if a player’s arm/hand takes a bullet while blocking their head, the full headshot damage will be applied. This penetration system works for the head, torso, and waist only.

If a bullet penetrates the arm/hand, but no vulnerable body part is behind it, only the arm/hand damage will be applied.

Arm/hand penetration is disabled for shotguns.

Bullet penetration is not applied to legs.

When exiting vehicles while pressing the sprint key, sprint now remains engaged. This way you won’t have to release and press the button again to start sprinting.

If a teammate disconnects, but is still alive in game, other teammates couldn’t see the game reward (result) screen after all other teammates died. Now players can check even if there are disconnected players in their team.

If a disconnected teammate reconnects the game, and finishes the game with better result, teammates will receive any additional rewards earned by that player.

To prevent abuse, other teammates cannot see the Deathcam until all players, including the disconnected player, have died.

Lobby

Loading screen, lobby theme, and lobby music have reverted back to normal.

In-game PGI advertisements and team logo graffiti have been removed.

UI/UX

Dropping items in stacks has been improved.

Quantity can now be adjusted using a slider.

Alt key + left mouse button immediately drops the full stack.

Alt key + right mouse button now drops half the stack.

Weapon attachment management when replacing items has been improved.

Removed or replaced attachments will now drop onto the floor if there is no room in your inventory.

When attaching directly from loot, the replaced attachment will be dropped on the floor if there is no room in your inventory.

When replacing an extended magazine with a quickdraw magazine, the extended magazine and overflow ammunition will be dropped on the floor.

When detaching an attachment by right-clicking, the attachment will be dropped on the floor if there is no room in your inventory.

Pressing Alt while right-clicking a weapon now detaches all attachments on that weapon.

Attachments will be sent to the inventory or dropped on the floor if inventory is full.

Players may now mute individual teammates.(ESC > Options > Team Management Tab)

Colorblind settings have been improved.

The following colours now change according to the selected colourblind type: scope and reticle colours, blood, supply crate smoke.

Markers placed on maps are now numbered, so color is not the only way to distinguish them.

You can now place map markers without opening the map.

Right-clicking while pressing the Alt key places a marker on the map at the aimed spot.

Key bindings for this may be customized in the Options menu.

Eliminated teammates can now place markers on the map.

Equipped weapons HUD now shows slot numbers for improved readability.

Kill feed now displays personal knock-outs.

Sharpening option has been added to graphics settings.

You may now enhance sharpness independently of post-processing options.

Added an option to set a maximum frame rate.

Maximum lobby FPS: 30 / 60 / Unlimited.

Maximum in-game FPS: Unlimited + Smooth Off / Unlimited + Smooth On / Display Based / Custom.

Now you can move your mouse cursor to another monitor when the system menu, world map, or inventory is opened, if you use multi-monitors.

World

Dynamic weather has been added to Erangel and Miramar.

Erangel: Overcast.

Miramar: Overcast, Sunset.

Overcast setting includes dynamic weather, and includes rain, fog, etc. during the game.

Erangel has received some improvements.

Small clusters of houses have been added to some areas of Erangel.

More tactical landscapes have been added near the river in Erangel.

Added trees in the open area surrounding the Sosnovka Military Base.

Miramar now has more dirt roads for better vehicle effectiveness.

Certain high-slope sections of roads have been lowered to enhance vehicle effectiveness on Miramar.

Custom match

Additional Custom Match presets have been added.

1 Normal Mode Setting: Early Access Setting.

Lvl 3 Helmets and clothing spawns in world.

Item spawns are more scarce.

Blue Zone damage is weaker.

Jet skis do not spawn.

1 Esports Mode: Gamescom Invitational 2017 Setting.

Same as the Early Access Setting, but without the Red Zone and 1.5x AR spawn.

When Overcast weather is selected when hosting a Custom Match, the following dynamic weather settings may be adjusted in the Advanced options: WeatherChange StartTime Min, WeatherChange StartTime Max, WeatherChange Duration Min, WeatherChange Duration Max, No Change Weight, Change to Rain Weight, Change to Fog Weight.

Custom Match sessions are now listed in order of the number of players joined, instead of time created.

When creating eSports mode, redzone option is fixed to ‘off’.

When you create a custom match, you must fill in the game title to proceed further.

Performance

Improved frame rate by optimizing weapons not currently held in hand.

Level streaming has been enhanced to increase performance.

Smoke and flames from vehicles have been optimized to improve frame rate.

Fixed an issue where frame rate hitches would occur when environment effects were created.

Server performance has been improved by adjusting the replication rate.

Previously, replication for all visible characters in sight was refreshed every frame. Now, replication rate differs according to distance from the player.

Network code has been adjusted to slightly increase server performance.

Lessened the discrepancy between the aim of the spectated player and the moving target being shot at.

Replay

Fixed an issue where War Mode/esports mode replays were not saved successfully.

The replay system has now been updated to a newer version and past replay files cannot be played anymore.

Sound

Decreased the volume of vehicle sounds for players inside vehicles in FPP mode.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where destroying doors with grenades or Molotovs did not display debris.

Fixed an issue where some free-falling characters appeared to be locked in default free-fall animation.

Fixed an issue where pausing in replay did not pause the sounds.

Fixed an issue where a frying pan and a firearm could be held at the same time.

Fixed an issue where the breath gauge did not appear in killer spectating, death cam, or replay.

Fixed an issue where spectating in FPP showed inaccurate character locations.

Fixed an issue where a player that had been disconnected and reconnected could voice chat with the player he/she is spectating through killer spectating, if his/her team was eliminated while the player was disconnected.

Fixed an issue where leaning was possible while in an emote animation.

Fixed an issue where two players moving in a small space could sometimes get stuck.

Fixed an issue where the reporting screen message in spectator mode was displayed in English only.

According to a report from SuperData, Fortnite dominates the console charts. On PC however, it seems that PUBG has taken the lead thanks to the game being on sale for the first time ever resulting in 4.7 million new units sold. However the number one earner on the PC charts continues to be Riot Games' League of Legends.

"PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds gets huge bump from Steam sale. PUBG sold 4.7 million units on PC in June, up significantly from May and only second to its peak month in October 2017. Growth was underpinned by a reduced price point of $19.99 on Steam," the post from SuperData reads.

