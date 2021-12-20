Technology News
PUBG: New State ‘Winter Carnival’ Crate Offered via Coupon Code, Free Tickets Available for ‘Lord of Blood’ Special Crate

PUBG: New State ‘Winter Carnival’ Crate offered as a token for gratitude.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 December 2021 11:46 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/pubgnewstate

PUBG: New State ‘Winter Carnival’ crate coupon code available till January 6

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State offered code as a “token of gratitude”
  • The coupon code can be redeemed via official website
  • PUBG: New State now has 45 million downloads globally

PUBG: New State has offered players a coupon code which can be redeemed to get a free rewards crate called “Winter Carnival.” This code is offered as a “token of gratitude” to all the players and will be available till January 6. Meanwhile, PUBG: New State has also announced that it is giving three free tickets for the new “Lord of Blood” special crate. Recently, developer Krafton said that the game surpassed more than 45 million downloads globally.

As per a tweet by the official handle of PUBG: New State, the WINTERCARNIVAL15 coupon code can be redeemed for a new “Winter Carnival” crate, which is being offered as a “token of gratitude” for the players' “continuous support.” The coupon code will expire on January 6, 2022, at 00:59 UTC (6:29am IST). The crate will offer various rewards which will be directly credited into the player's account. The rewards could include Ghost Mariachi Top, sunglasses, and shoes. PUBG: New State is also offering three free tickets for the new “Lord of Blood” special crate, it announced on Twitter.

Recently, PUBG: New State developer Krafton announced that the game has surpassed more than 45 million downloads globally. It also revealed a first major update for Android and iOS users. The update introduces a new lobby theme to celebrate the winter holiday season. Other elements that have been added in the game include Survivor Pass Vol. 2, a new weapon, new weapon customisation, and new vehicles.

Krafton re-introduced PUBG in India last month with better graphics and visual appeal, new battlefields, and a similar gameplay as the original PUBG and Battleground Mobile India (BGMI).

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State

    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton PUBG: New State review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PUBG
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Further reading: PUBG, PUBG New State, Krafton, Winter Carnival Crate, Lord of Blood Crate
    Sourabh Kulesh
    Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
