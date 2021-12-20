PUBG: New State has offered players a coupon code which can be redeemed to get a free rewards crate called “Winter Carnival.” This code is offered as a “token of gratitude” to all the players and will be available till January 6. Meanwhile, PUBG: New State has also announced that it is giving three free tickets for the new “Lord of Blood” special crate. Recently, developer Krafton said that the game surpassed more than 45 million downloads globally.

As per a tweet by the official handle of PUBG: New State, the WINTERCARNIVAL15 coupon code can be redeemed for a new “Winter Carnival” crate, which is being offered as a “token of gratitude” for the players' “continuous support.” The coupon code will expire on January 6, 2022, at 00:59 UTC (6:29am IST). The crate will offer various rewards which will be directly credited into the player's account. The rewards could include Ghost Mariachi Top, sunglasses, and shoes. PUBG: New State is also offering three free tickets for the new “Lord of Blood” special crate, it announced on Twitter.

Recently, PUBG: New State developer Krafton announced that the game has surpassed more than 45 million downloads globally. It also revealed a first major update for Android and iOS users. The update introduces a new lobby theme to celebrate the winter holiday season. Other elements that have been added in the game include Survivor Pass Vol. 2, a new weapon, new weapon customisation, and new vehicles.

Krafton re-introduced PUBG in India last month with better graphics and visual appeal, new battlefields, and a similar gameplay as the original PUBG and Battleground Mobile India (BGMI).