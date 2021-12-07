Technology News
loading
  PUBG: New State Update to Bring New Weapons, Vehicles, Survivor Pass Volume 2, More

PUBG: New State Update to Bring New Weapons, Vehicles, Survivor Pass Volume 2, More

PUBG: New State's latest update is set to roll out on December 9.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 December 2021 15:03 IST
PUBG: New State Update to Bring New Weapons, Vehicles, Survivor Pass Volume 2, More

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Robin John

PUBG: New State was launched in India on November 11

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State update brings L85A3 5.56mm assault rifle
  • Two new vehicles added include Electron and Mesta
  • PUBG: New State Survivor Pass volume 2 to go live on December 9

PUBG New State developer Krafton has announced that it will release an update for the game on December 9. The newly launched battle royale game will be getting new weapons and vehicles along with more customisation options for existing weapons, a new lobby theme, and Survivor Pass Volume 2. Similar to previous updates, the forthcoming update also brings bug fixes and improvements to PUBG New State. Krafton has not announced if the game is gaining any new modes, maps, or events with the update.

The forthcoming update for PUBG: New State (review)  — slated to release on December 9 — was announced via a blog post. Krafton will introduce a new weapon — L85A3 assault rifle. The new weapon falls under the Bullpup assault rifle type and uses the 5.56mm ammo. The L85A3 rifle can be found in Erangel and Troi. As per Krafton, the rifle has the highest damage of all 5.56mm ammo weapons and performs well in mid-to-long range fire fights. However, L85A3 has a low fire rate.

Krafton says the new update will also introduce two new vehicles in PUBG: New State — Electron and Mesta. The former is an electric, six-seater minibus that is claimed to be more durable than the other vehicles in the game. It can be found either in Troi or the Training Ground. It allows players to switch seats while in the vehicle even if the vehicle has the entire squad. The other vehicle introduced in the update is Mesta, which is a gasoline-powered, two-seater sports car. It comes in two models — Standard and Open and has quick acceleration as well as a high top speed. It can be found in Erangel, some parts of Troi, and the Training Ground.

Furthermore, Krafton has also added weapon customisation options to PUBG: New State. The L85A3 assault rifle now has a vertical foregrip bipod that reduces recoil and makes it easier to control while crouched or prone. However, it slightly reduces aim down sight (ADS) speed. The M416 now has a long barrel that increases damage but also increases vertical recoil. Players can swap the 7.62mm barrel in the SLR rifle for the 5.56mm barrel that increases firing accuracy but dampens the damage.

PUBG: New State players will also get Survivor Pass volume 2 that will go live on December 9. Bella from Dream Runners Faction is the featured character this Pass. The second volume of Survivor Pass also gets upgraded level rewards for the Premium Pass that include vehicle skins and character costumes. When Survivors reach Level 48 they will be rewarded 1,500 NC. BP Chests have been added as a Free Pass reward.

Krafton has also updated the Lobby theme with the background and music receiving a winter festival theme. The BP store background has also been updated. Alongside, the developer has also introduced a gamut of bug fixes and improvements to the PUBG: New State. Some of the more prominent ones include character controls and actions, vehicle boarding parameters, first-person perspective mode, Station (Team Deathmatch), merit points system, and the maps.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State

    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton PUBG: New State review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PUBG
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: PUBG New State Update, PUBG New State, PUBG, Krafton
    Satvik Khare
    Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
    Instagram Tightens Protection for Teen Users as US Senate Hearing Looms

    Comment
    Advertisement

