Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG: New State Mandatory Update Brings Anti Cheating Measures, Krafton Closes Loopholes Used by Hackers

PUBG: New State Mandatory Update Brings Anti-Cheating Measures, Krafton Closes Loopholes Used by Hackers

Krafton says there was an uptick in hacks on PUBG: New State between November 20–22.

By David Delima | Updated: 24 November 2021 13:27 IST
PUBG: New State Mandatory Update Brings Anti-Cheating Measures, Krafton Closes Loopholes Used by Hackers

Photo Credit: Krafton/ PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State has amassed over 1 crore downloads since it was launched on November 11

Highlights
  • Krafton has rolled out two improvements to PUBG: New State
  • Gamers will have to install the update before playing PUBG: New State
  • The update closes loopholes used by hackers to cheat in the game

PUBG: New State has been updated with new measures which will improve detection of hackers in an attempt to shore up its anti-cheating measures, according to developer Krafton. The mandatory update has been rolled out for Android and iOS users. The recently released battle royale game has seen an uptick in software used to exploit the game to gain an unfair advantage over other users, which can be frustrating for regular gamers. Krafton has also announced that additional updates will be released next week to identify and restrict these programs.

Krafton explained in a blog post that PUBG: New State went under maintenance for a short while on November 23 to apply the latest update, which brings enhanced measures for detecting "unauthorised third party programs" in real-time. "We have found a steep increase in the usage of unauthorised 3rd party programs during the weekend of November 20-22," the developer stated, adding that more updates would follow with improvements to anti-cheat systems. These third-party programs are designed to give players superior abilities in the game, at the expense of regular gamers.

Potential weaknesses in the game which could have provided hackers with the necessary loopholes to exploit the game have also been patched as part of the update, according to Krafton. This should help reduce the avenues to take undue advantage in the game, causing less frustration for gamers in the process. Many of the comments on recent posts by the PUBG: New State Facebook page include complaints of hackers affecting the game, which has amassed over 1 crore downloads on the Google Play store. Krafton says it has increased the severity of restrictions on players who use these cheats.

Previous reports have revealed that some of the anti-cheat methods used by Krafton included blocking gamers who have Developer Options enabled, or those who access the game via an emulator. Meanwhile, the November 23 update will be mandatory for Android users. Those who do not have automatic updates enabled on Google Play will be redirected to the game's listing if it is out of date. On the App Store, the game has been updated to version 0.9.19 with "Service Stabilisation" listed in the changelog.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG New State, Krafton, PUBG New State Update, PUBG New State Anti Cheating, PUBG
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Mozilla Firefox Lockwise Password App Reaches End-of-Life, Will Stop Support From December 13
Samsung's 2022 Products Lineup Tipped to Include Galaxy Tab S8 Series, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds Pro 2, More

Related Stories

PUBG: New State Mandatory Update Brings Anti-Cheating Measures, Krafton Closes Loopholes Used by Hackers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  3. Crypto Market Crashes Amid News of Ban in India
  4. Vivo V23e 5G With 44W Flash Charge, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched
  5. WhatsApp Web, Desktop Users Get New Custom Sticker Maker Feature: How to Use
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ Global Models Spotted in Internal Testing
  7. Lenovo AIO 520 Launched With 23.8-Inch Display, Intel Core i5 Processor
  8. All You Need to Know About Hawkeye on Disney+ Hotstar
  9. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. Oppo Reno 7 Series Spotted on E-Commerce Site Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. IMF Warns El Salvador to Consider Risks of Bitcoin as Legal Tender
  2. Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  3. Oppo Watch Free, Next-Gen TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in India in January Alongside Oppo Reno 7 Series
  4. Honor 60 Series Set to Launch on December 1, Design Tipped via Promotional Video
  5. Xiaomi 12 Camera Specifications Spotted Online; May Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor
  6. Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale Brings Price Cuts on Hitman 3, Darkest Dungeon 2, More Games
  7. Regal Cinemas Ropes in Flexa to Accept Cryptocurrencies as Payment for Movie Tickets, Popcorn
  8. Apple Plans to Tap TSMC to Produce Its Own iPhone 5G Modems: Report
  9. South Korea Says It Is Exploring Taxing Non-Fungible Tokens
  10. Moto G51 5G India Launch Tipped for December, May Debut as First Snapdragon 480+ Phone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com