PUBG: New State December 9 Update Postponed Due to App Review Delays, Says Krafton

The now-delayed December update will bring new vehicles, along with a new weapon and the new Survival Pass Volume 2.

By David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2021 11:09 IST
Photo Credit: Krafton

PUBG: New State recently crossed the 40 million download mark on Google Play

Highlights
  • Krafton was scheduled to release PUBG: New State update on December 9
  • A new maintenance window will be announced once the issue is resolved
  • The update is set to bring weapon customisation to PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State was scheduled to roll out a large update on December 9, but publisher Krafton has announced that the downtime that the game would require for it has been postponed. The game's servers were expected to be closed for maintenance on Thursday, in order to release the update to version 0.9.2 of the game. The latest update to the popular battle royale game is set to bring a new weapon, plus weapon customisation to the game, along with new vehicles and a new Survivor Pass.

Hours after the update was expected to roll out, Krafton edited the previous announcement on their blog to state that the maintenance has been postponed due to store app review delays. The publisher has not specified whether the PUBG: New State (review) update is yet to be approved by Google Play or the App Store. Krafton added that it would update its website and social media channels with a revised maintenance schedule. Accordingly, the previous date of December 9 has also been updated to "TBA (Upon market review approval)" on the company's website.

Krafton had previously revealed that PUBG: New State was set to receive the new Survivor Pass Volume 2, which offers upgraded level rewards for gamers. However, gamers will have to wait for the update in order to take advantage of the new Survivor Pass, and gain 1,500 NC (in-game currency) once they reach level 48.

Meanwhile, gamers who are waiting for the update can also look forward to the L85A3 assault rifle, a new weapon with 5.56mm ammo, that will be introduced in Erangel and Troi with the incoming update. Weapon customisation is also coming to PUBG: New State, which allows gamers to tweak their weapon's performance for better accuracy, damage or range. Gamers can also take advantage of two new vehicles in the game: Electron and Mesta. The former can be found in the training ground and Troi, while the latter can be found in Erangel, Troi, and the training ground.

Krafton will also update the game's lobby music and theme thanks to the arrival of the holiday season. Gamers will see winter-themed decorations after updating to the latest version. The publisher is also issuing new bug fixes and performance improvements as part of the update, and the game's character controls, team deathmatch mode, and maps should receive improvements once Krafton rolls out the incoming December update.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
    Comments

    David Delima
    As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
